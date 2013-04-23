Sewage Treatment Industry in China, 2013-2017 - Development Research and Investment Value ,Share,Size,Trends ,Analysis and Forecast to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- As of the end of 2012, the number of sewage treatment plants in cities and counties in China was 3,340; sewage treatment capacity was approximately 142 million cubic meters / day, showing an increase of 6 million cubic meters / day compared with the end of 2011.



There are 648 cities establishing sewage treatment plants, accounting for 98.5% of the total number of cities; the cumulative number of sewage treatment plants is 1,947 (increased by 106 compared with the end of 2011); sewage treatment capacity is 117 million cubic meters / day (increased by 4.5 million cubic meters / day). Nine cities have not yet built sewage treatment plants, including Aershsan in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shangzhi, Wuchang, Mishan, Tieli, and Hailun in Heilongjiang Province, Lincang in Yunnan Province, Xigaze Tibet Autonomous Region, and Wujiaqu City in Xinjiang.



There are 1,254 counties establishing sewage treatment plants, accounting for 77.7% of the total number of county, increasing by 7.2% over the end of 2011. The cumulative number of sewage treatment plant is 1,393; sewage treatment capacity is 24.21 million cubic meters / day. 22 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China have achieved the goal of "each county (city) has a sewage treatment plant".



With the strengthening of environmental protection, as well as the enhancement of pollutants treatment efforts, the national investment in environment is increasing year by year; sewage treatment industry usher in a peak period of development; the overall scale is growing at a high speed.



China has become the largest consumer of organic silicon materials. Due to the large volume exports of textile, electronics and electrical products and the domestic vigorous demand in the fields of construction, textile, automobile and daily chemicals, China's organic silicon material industry is promoted greatly. At present, China's industry pattern is based on processing and manufacturing, which is very different with the organic silicon consumption structure in other countries and regions. In foreign countries, the consumptions of silicon rubber and silicon oil are equal, while China is mainly based on silicon rubber.



China has become the production center of organic silicon monomer gradually, and the well-known foreign enterprises have built production equipments in succession; although there is a certain gap between China's organic production enterprises and foreign enterprises, with the continuous industry development, the gap of main technical indicators has been narrowed gradually, and some enterprises have reached the world advanced level.



The rapid development of China's financial leasing industry in 2012 was remarkable. In 2012, the business turnover of China's financial leasing was CNY 1.55 trillion, increasing by approximately CNY 620 billion compared with CNY 930 billion in the end of 2011, the growth rate was 66.7%.



As of the end of 2012, the number of the domestic financial leasing companies was almost 560, increasing by almost 300 over 2011; the number of foreign-funded leasing companies was 460, increasing by 250 compared with 2011; the growth rate was more than 100%.



