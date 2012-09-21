Seward Is Having Their 17th Annual Plum Creek Literacy Festival

Seward, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- This year’s Plum Creek Festival will be held From September 20th through September 22nd. Plum Creek has been dedicated to keeping children’s book literature alive and thriving in Nebraska for nearly two decades. This annual festival is sponsored by Concordia University and features events to promote literacy from early childhood through adults.



This Festival served over 9,000 people last year and continues to grow and bring in world renowned authors to speak to children, adults, and everyone in between. This event is free for children and features several well known authors, fantastic speakers, and fun for all who attend.



The Literacy Festival kicks off on Thursday, September 20th with the Children’s Day for Seward and Lincoln Schools. Friday, Septmeber 21st will feature a Children’s Day for commuting schools. The Adult Conference Day and luncheon with author and illustrator David Wiesner will take place on Saturday, September 22nd. The last day is aimed at educating teachers and promoting children’s literacy among adults. There will be many speaking events on a variety of topics including how to improve reading achievement of students, guided writing sessions, and an overview of the best new books for children and tweens among many others.



David Wiesner has illustrated more that 20 award-winning books for your readers including The Three Pigs and Sector 7. Other featured authors at the Festival include Newbery and Printz Honors award winner Gary Schmidt, Newbery Award winner Clare Vanderpool, New York Times bestselling author Andrea Pinkney, nationally acclaimed author and illustrator Jarrett Krosoczka, and many other talented and award winning authors, illustrators, and poets.



For more information about the events, featured authors and speakers, or to check registration, visit http://www.cune.edu/about/conferences-and-camps/plumcreek/ . There you’ll be able to download the complete festival program and register online.



