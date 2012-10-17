Sewing Classes in Dallas/Fort Worth Area Offer 2 Ways to Learn How to Sew

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2012 -- Ethel and I – Adventures at Seam sewing blog creator is working in conjunction with Creative Collective Fort Worth to bring eco-minded sewing and decor classes to the Dallas/Fort Worth (North Texas) area in October. The aim of the partnership is to provide a wide array of sewing classes that bring out the best in each student’s sewing skills.



The sewing classes will be held at Creative Collective, 3526 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth, 76107 where interested individuals can learn in small snippets at their own pace Tuesdays at 10am and Saturdays at 1pm. These 2 hour Sew Easy classes start at $45. The diverse classes incorporate the basics and intricacies of sewing.



In the Sew Intense Weekend sessions, the complexities of sewing will be discussed wherein students can accelerate learning to sew in just 2 consecutive days. These classes will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 1pm, for 4 hours per day and cost $140.



The sewing sessions will be headed by Sandra Espinoza, a seamstress and designer with 3 decades of experience in sewing. According to her, the sewing sessions will provide men and women in the Dallas/Fort Worth area the ability to enhance their sewing skills for hobby and income opportunity purposes. She added that students will enjoy a sense of accomplishment, creativity, and camaraderie while learning how to sew. Additionally, she assures that “the students will be able to achieve important skills through projects designed for speedy progress, create gift-worthy projects that they will be proud of, and retain their skills through their automatic membership in an interactive online learning forum.”



Angela Estrada, owner of Creative Collective Fort Worth, is also looking forward to the upcoming sewing classes. She claims that it will be fun and rewarding, especially because those who enroll and participate will have made the most of their investment. As of now, Espinoza and Estrada are engaging in the necessary and arrangements to make the sessions as ?awless and as exciting as possible.



For more information about the sewing classes of Ethel and I – Adventures at Seam and Creative Collective Fort Worth, visit Ethelandi.com or Ethelandi.com/newsewingclasses.