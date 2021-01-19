Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Sewing Machine Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Sewing Machine Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Sewing Machine. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SVP Holdings Ltd. (Bermuda), Brother International Corporation (United States), Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Jaguar International Corporation (Japan), JUKI Corporation (Japan), AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tajima Group (Japan), SGSB Group Co., Ltd. (China), Feiyue (United States) and Baby Lock (United States)

Over the past couple of decades, robust technological advancements as well as production facility enhancement are being observed in the textile industry. Also, growing awareness about newly launched styles and trends has improved the demand for sewing machines across the globe. Though with stagnate global economic growth has hampered demand for sewing machines, with continuously involving trends as well as growing population.

The Global Sewing Machine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Mechanical Sewing Machines, Electrical and Computerised Sewing Machines), Application (Sewing, Embroidery, Serger, Quilting), Niddle Type (Single Needle, Double Needle, Multi-Needle), Arm Type (Sit-Down Long Arms, Stand-Up Long Arms, Robotic Long Arms), Distribution Channel (Discount Stores, Independent Dealers, Department Stores, Craft and Fabric Stores, Others), Price (Less than USD 49 - USD 500, USD 500 - USD 1000, USD 1000 - USD 5000, USD 5000 - USD 10000, USD 10000 - USD 50000, USD 50000 and above), End User (Household, Commercial, Industrial)

Market Trend

- Increasing Adoption of Automated Sewing Machines across the Globe

- Rising Demand for Differentiated Fashionable Wear



Market Drivers

- Continues Developments in the Fashion Industry will lead to Generate Significant Demand

- Growing Awareness about Variety of Fashion and Apparel Products across the Globe



Opportunities

- Increasing Demand from Footwear and Leatherwear Product Manufacturers

- Robust Technological Advancements and R&D Investments in Sewing Machine Industries



Restraints

- Threat of Numerous Counterfeit Products

- Volatile Fashion Trends across the Globe might stagnate International Trading



Challenges

- Prerequisite of Skilled Workforce for Sewing Machine Operations

- Fluctuating Demand or Seasonal Demand for Particular Products



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Sewing Machine Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



