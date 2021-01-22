Sewkey Herrera, Superstar Social Media Influencer Flaunts New Kicks in Style

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Sewkey Herrera, Instagram superstar influencer flaunts her new kicks in style to promote her new business. Instagram, as many see, has become one of the most popular ways to get popular not just in one country but across the world. And Sewkey did just that with her candid posts. Life was not easy on Sewkey and as she struggled to make ends meet, she pursued her passion i.e. to become a fashion vlogger. In no time she became an Instagram beauty and is now enjoying success in the influencer business. Many retail brands have approached Sewkey for collaborations and these fashion kicks are a result of one such collaboration.



When asked about her success in influencer business, Sewkey expressed her opinion that the business is quite booming especially during the outbreak where people are more glued to the virtual world than before. Fashionnova, a famous brand has now partnered with Sewkey and without a doubt have witnessed increased sales. Sewkey has a passionate number of followers on her social media accounts. And she loves to keep in touch with her fans including sending them direct messages to a select list of followers who are genuinely proud of Sewkey's success on Instagram. "I show my love and affection for my supporters and fans and ignore the trolls", says the Instagram superstar. Among other things, Sewkey is also a good singer, a model and a celebrity.



Follow her on Instagram: @sewkey



About Sewkey Herrera

Sewkey Herrera is a content creator on YouTube and Instagram. She promotes her company as an influencer on these social media sites. This Instagram superstar is seen offering tips to her followers on how to become famous and how the social media can be used to become a successful entrepreneur.



Media Contact



Sewkey Herrera

Instagram: @Sewkey

https://entertainment258.com/