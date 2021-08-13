Sex Down South Empowers the Diversity of Sexuality

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2021 -- Sex Down South Conference was born out of a desire to create a safe space in the south where people can explore sexuality. Recognizing the challenges of reconciling a conservative religious upbringing that is common in the Southern region, Christi Anne Bela and Marla Renee discuss the blocks of living a sex-positive life. It is a shared goal they have to empower people from all walks of life to be curious about their sexuality because knowledge is power. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3982/unbuckled-with-intimacy-architect-christi-anne-bela



sexdownsouth.com,

marlareneestewart.com



