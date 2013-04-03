"Sexy and I Know It" Rapper to Possibly Play in US Open Tennis

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Rapper Redfoo- famous for the song “Sexy and I Know It”, has a hidden tennis talent. The rapper has entered the US Open national playoffs, with hopes of earning a spot in the August tennis tournament. Redfoo will play under the name Stefan Gordy, which is the rapper’s given name. Redfoo will play in a California qualifying tournament in June, in both the singles and doubles categories.



Another “star” will also be making a go at pro tennis. Heroes actor Sendil Ramamurthy, also played junior tennis and will be playing in a New York qualifying tournament in June, with hopes of playing in the US Open.



Tickets for the summer tournament are already on sale with online retailers like Tickets of America. Getting tickets early ensures good seats at a good price!



