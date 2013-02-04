Sexy Fancy Dress Costumes Now Added to the Fancy Dress Range at Ptakoviny Karneval

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2013 -- Fancy dress costumes have a long and storied history in Europe, drawing from the carnivals and fayres of the middle ages, most famously Venice. That tradition continues to this day, but many of the most popular costumes in English speaking countries have been unavailable to those in Eastern Europe. Ptakoviny Karneval is a new store in Prague that is bringing these exciting and colorful designs to the capital of the Czech Republic. In Eastern Europe these fancy dress costumes are known as karnevalové kostýmy which literally means carnival costume.



The online store has a plethora of exciting costumes including popular favorites from the movies like Batman and Grease, classics from myth and legend like the Viking and the Pirate, classic global celebrities like Michael Jackson and Elvis, futuristic sci-fi inspired costumes and sexy costumes (sexy kostýmy in Czeck) for women.



The store currently stocks over a thousand items across nearly a hundred categories, including hats, wigs, facepaint and even contact lenses. They sell party games and titillating games for couples, as well as gift ideas and comedy t-shirts. The sheer variety on offer is enough to ensure that Prague will be partying hard for the foreseeable future.



Prague, often renowned for its classic gothic architecture, makes the ideal location for the greatest Halloween party on earth, and ample costumes are provided, from men’s and women’s vampire costumes, ghosts, skeletons and even a tombstone. Eastern Europe also has its own traditional holidays, and Ptakoviny Karneval provides ample hilarious riffs of traditional German costumes for Oktoberfest. The store belives through a recent publicity push they can attract visiting North Americans to the store who often visit the city on Bachelor parties.



A spokesperson for Ptakoviny Karneval explained, “We’re committed to providing the most exhaustive collection of exciting and varied costumes available anywhere in the Czech Republic, and the choices we have available are just the beginning. We will be adding to our collection all the time, so in the unlikely event you can’t find some inspiration this time around, check back in a week and we’ll likely have some fresh ideas. We’ve quickly become the biggest name in fancy dress locally, but we also support other stores in Prague on our website stocking specialty items like wigs and joke toys to complete the look. We believe any North American customers would be wise to get costumes locally on any trips to Prague”



About Ptakoviny Karneval

Ptakoviny Karneval is a fancy dress store based in Prague, selling men’s and women’s fancy dress costumes, party accessories and games to spice up your evenings. The website also makes suggestions on themes and ideas for parties and occasions, and provides a wide variety of sizes and additions to make a unique outfit fully customizable. For more information, please visit: http://www.ptakoviny-karneval.cz/