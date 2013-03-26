Sexy Louis Vuitton Shoes Turn Up the Heat This Summer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- When summer comes around, girls all want to have fun. Summer is a fun, carefree respite, traditionally the time of year when people celebrated the fruitfulness of the earth. Today, people still indulge themselves during the summer by going on vacations to see exotic locales or simply taking the time off to enjoy the beauties of nature closest to home. Regardless of which route a girl wants to take this summer, there is a perfect pair of Louis Vuitton Shoes for her. Designer UK Online Shopping introduces some sexy Louis Vuitton shoes that are sure to turn up the heat.



A sexy shoe is all about the art of revealing and concealing. It is also about maintaining a balance between a lovely, long leg and the need to look spontaneous, carefree, and just a bit accessible. Natural is good, but so is full-on glamour. And to satisfy all these requirements, LV presents the Kilim Sandal.



The Kilim Sandal is an intricately-fashioned piece that comes in metallic calfskin. It comes in wedge, high-heeled, and flat variants. The distinguishing element on the Kilim, however, are the delicate criss-crossing straps that at second glance are found to depict the flowers and quatrefoils that accompany the LV initials on the signature Monogram canvas. This is a very subtle yet opulent way for a woman to prominently sport the Louis Vuitton logo.



The Kilim sandal is perfect for a variety of occasions. The flat gold version will take a girl from the beach to an evening party, and makes the perfect shoe to take with her on an island vacation. Meanwhile, the wedge Kilim is a fabulous way to complement a voluptuous dress for a smouldering hot look. The Kilim with a platform heel makes a great shoe for a summer wedding, and it is also a beautiful piece to complement a ball gown or a cocktail dress from one end of the year to another. Of course, the best thing about the shoe is simply this that a woman can't help but feel sensual and beautiful when she has such gorgeous shoes on her feet.



For more information about Louis Vuitton shoes, visit Louis Vuitton UK Online Shopping .



About designerukonlineshopping.com

http://www.designerukonlineshopping.com/ is a resource for fans of the Louis Vuitton brand. It provides information about new releases, styling tips and ideas, and all other things related to LV and its products. For more information please contact the site owner Roxanne, you can send E-mail to admin@designerukonlineshopping.com