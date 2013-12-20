Sexy Smalls Launches New Website to Promote New Clothing for Women of All Sizes

Bury, Lancashire -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- New Year is fast approaching and as the nation’s favourite party night, women everywhere are considering their party wear for the evening, which may even include seductive underwear selection for the Mr. Right or Mr. Right Now. Sexy Smalls is a company that once specialized in lingerie that made sexiness universal, but have now broadened their reach to include a wide range of women’s clothing too. The company has recently relaunched their website with a new design that showcases the wide range of new collections on offer making them a perfect choice of party dresses for the big night out.



Sexy Smalls celebrated the launch of their new website at 'The Circle Club' in Manchester on 14th December with a number of celebrities attending, and their new designer dresses have seen support from Jodie Marsh and others via Twitter.



The new women’s fashion collections include exclusive new lingerie sets and as well as newly expanded range of clothing options including no shortage of party wear as New Year approaches. The online catalogue is replete with high quality imagery of the clothing worn by real people, not models, so shoppers know exactly how clothes will fit them.



A spokesperson for Sexy Smalls explained, “We understand that women everywhere want to feel sexy whether for an intimate night in or a wild night out, and we have created a huge range of amazing new looks for women of all sizes that work with the curves of the body to create sumptuous and sexy looks ideal for the Christmas and New Year party season. As well as being sexy and fun, all our items are comfortable and high quality too to ensure girls can feel relaxed and at their best no matter their plans for the evening.”



About Sexy Smalls

Sexy Smalls is an online women's fashion retailer. They specialise in Lingerie, Swimwear, Partywear, Accessories and much more for women of all shapes and sizes. The site was established in 2011 to provide sexy, unique and classy lingerie at affordable prices and originally specialised in larger sizes. The range has since expanded and the site now offers evening and party dresses as well as a wide range of clothing to fit larger women. For more information please visit: http://www.sexysmalls.com/