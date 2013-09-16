Seymour Staffing Opens It's Doors, with a New Website

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Seymour Staffing, a white collar staffing agency, is excited to open their business to the public.



“Today marks not just the launch of our new website SeymourStaffing.com, but the launch of a new business in Seymour Staffing Professionals Inc.“ Says Vice President of Operations Charlie Seymour. “We have been helping friends and family find jobs for awhile, so now with the help of a new website, we are hoping to help more people now than ever before.”



Seymour Staffing is a full service HR and staffing services company that services all of central North Carolina. From the Winston-Salem-Greensboro-High-Point Triad to the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel-Hill Triangle, Seymour Staffing is dedicated to helping people find both part-times and full-time jobs that work with them.



“Specializing in white collar jobs, we are hoping to help office personnel, marketers, and human resources workers get back to work.”



About Seymour Staffing

Seymour Staffing is a staffing and HR services company throughout the southeast. Each candidate is screened with a complete background check, drug test, and is then evaluated with a skills test to make sure that fit the clients’ needs. To contact Seymour Staffing today please call 800-915-8597 or visit them online at http://www.seymourstaffing.com/.