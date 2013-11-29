Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Seymour Whyte Limited (SWL) - Company Capsule market report to its offering

WMI's 'Seymour Whyte Limited (SWL) - Company Capsule' is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about 'Seymour Whyte Limited'.



WMI's 'Seymour Whyte Limited (SWL) - Company Capsule' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Identifies crucial company information about 'Seymour Whyte Limited' along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

Details locations, subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



Reasons to Buy

Enhance your understanding of 'Seymour Whyte Limited'.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your customers businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the companys financial health.



Key Highlights

Seymour Whyte Limited (Seymour Whyte) is an engineering and construction company, based in Australia. The company is principally involved in construction projects in three key sectors: transportation, resources, and utilities. In transportation sector, the company offers services such as design and construction solutions, project management, construction of major earthworks and road works, bridgework and associated concrete structures, heavy industrial concrete works, major traffic management schemes, and community infrastructure. In resources sector projects include early works infrastructure, concrete structures, civil works, bulk earthworks, access roads, material handling structures and maintenance. Furthermore, the company's utilities sector projects include power stations, renewable energy projects, processing plants, irrigation infrastructure, pipelines, substations, bulk water catchments, site remediations and civil works. Key projects of the company include Bullaburra East Upgrade, Landsborough Highway Rehabilitation, Toowoomba Range Remediation, and Gateway Additional Lane Upgrade. The company is headquartered in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.



Companies Mentioned



Seymour Whyte Limited



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