SF Company Gives Scholarships to Presentation Training Boot Camps

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2013 -- H324, a San Francisco, California based company that offers a unique “presentation training San Francisco” experience, is offering a scholarship to their upcoming boot camp session to a promising college student. The scholarship covers the entire cost of tuition for one of H234's monthly one-day boot camps.



This training uses acting skills, public speaking techniques, one-on-one coaching, and neuroscience to make the graduates, the best most confident public speakers and presenters they can be. This may be a great opportunity for a college student who is interested in becoming a mover and shaker in the business world or who simply wants to be a better public speaker and presenter. H324's public speaking boot camps are designed for the modern day professional.



The scholarship covers the full tuition amount of $438, which is one of the reasons it is a valuable opportunity for any student who is interested in taking a course in one of H324’s public speaking San Francisco training centers. H324 has awarded over $11,000 worth of scholarships already, and recipient students have come from San Francisco State, UC Berkley, San Jose State University, Stanford, Evergreen, and many other schools.



Peter Khoury, founder of H324, explains the need to be a good public speaker: “Professionals who can present their ideas with clarity and comfort in front of others tend to stand out in the crowd and enjoy better career options.”



This public speaking San Jose and San Francisco area boot camps are designed to benefit area college students and business professionals who are looking to excel in the high stakes, competitive world of business.



H324's website has more information on how to apply for this scholarship. There is also more information available about the boot camps themselves. According to the testimonials available on the H324 website, many of their graduates have come back to them years later to testify as to just how valuable this training has been.



About H324

The Company helps sales and technical professionals, managers, consultants, and human resource professionals build their public speaking skills and confidence. Clients of H324 include professionals at all levels of the organizations from Google, Yahoo, Cisco, Sony PlayStation, United States Army, U.S. Navy, ZenDesk, Sales Force, to name a few.