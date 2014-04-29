Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of sfRowasa (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022 market report to its offering

sfRowasa (Ulcerative Colitis) - Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022



Summary



During the forecast period from 2012-2022, the growth of the UC market will be driven largely by the entry of Johnson & Johnsons (J&Js) Simponi and Takedas Entyvio, which will lead to an increase in the overall number of patients being treated with biologics in the US, 5EU, Japan, and Canada. Another key event affecting the UC market is the anticipated launch of biosimilars, given that the patent expiry of the UC blockbusters, Remicade and Humira are set to expire in the US in 2018 and 2016, respectively.



Each sfRowasa unit is a 60mL rectal suspension that delivers up to 4g of mesalamine to the left side of the colon. sfRowasa sulfite-free (sf) formulation is the first sulfite-free rectal suspension available for the treatment of UC. The results of a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology in 1998 showed that products containing sulfites may be the cause of a possible flare in UC patients (Levine et al, 1998, Year). Hydrogen sulfide is a luminally-acting, bacterially-derived molecule that is harmful to cells and has been implicated in UC.



Scope



- Overview of Ulcerative Colitis, including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape._x000D_

- Detailed information on SfRowasa including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis._x000D_

- Sales forecast for SfRowasa from 2012 to 2022._x000D_

- Sales information covered for the US



Reasons to buy



- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return_x000D_

- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Ulcerative Colitis_x000D_

- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential_x000D_

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of SfRowasa performance _x000D_

- Obtain sales forecast for SfRowasa from 2012-2022 in the US



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153371/sfrowasa-ulcerative-colitis-forecast-and-market-analysis-to-2022.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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