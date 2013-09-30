SFS Homes Reveal - IGBC Pre Certified Gold Rating Awarded to SFS Stanford

Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The SFS Stanford has been awarded with the exceptional honor of achieving the IGBC Pre Certified Gold Rating. The award is undoubtedly a well-deserved one; marking the ultimate success of SFS homes over the decades.



SFS homes have been widely known to be one of the best providers of luxury homes and apartments to people from all over the world. The SFS Stanford is one of the most exclusive projects by SFS homes, which has surely piqued the attention of many interested home buyers from different parts of the world.



Quite recently, due to its ultimate brilliance and splendor, the SFS Stanford has been awarded with the exclusive per certified gold rating award by IGBC. For people who are not really aware of IGBC, it basically stands for ‘Indian Green Building Council’. The council gives the exceptional award to all those organizations that are offering “green homes” in the first place.



Moreover, the gold rating is known to express the fact that the property is undoubtedly included in the luxury ones and is a great asset for all those who wish to become high end home owners in the long run. The gold certification is only given to such housing schemes or apartments which are truly tremendous in all ways possible. The aspect is further more demonstrated in the process of selection which comprises of submitting the drawings of the buildings along with all the other related things.



SFS Stanford has achieved the gold rating in a short period of time, which is rather impressive. What’s more is that SFS Stanford is one of those very rare impeccable projects that have actually been awarded the pre certified gold rating in a long time. One of the most prominent benefits of achieving the gold rating is the fact that such projects can easily apply for the ‘platinum’ rating in the long run, without having to struggle too much. Only the gold rating awarded projects are eligible to apply for the platinum rating in the first place.



SFS Stanford is a one-of-a-kind project which is known to immediately trigger the attention of individuals. The interior and the design of the project is love at first sight because of the fact that it screams ‘luxury and high end lifestyle’. Based in Trivandrum, the project has come a long way. The apartments offers a wide range of facilities to the owners which involve swimming pool, fitness center, designer lobby, children’s play area, poolside party area, air conditioned function halls, intercom, visitors car parking, access card entry and much more. After taking the SFS Stanford project in thorough consideration, one can surely see the massive amount of exclusive benefits it has to offer in both the short and the long run.



For people who are not exactly aware of SFS homes; they have been providing posh villas, luxury homes and apartment buildings from over a decade now. These projects require quite a lot of work and SFS homes have been putting impeccable effort and hard work into the entire process. Over the recent years, the company has managed to achieve international recognition and appreciation. The dedicated team and the exclusive SFS homecare is always there to help their clients in any possible way. With the major aim of providing top notch homes to all of their customers, SFS homes continue to successfully lead in the competitive market.



About SFS Homes

SFS Homes has been defining skylines for three decades, building edifices that are a statement in style, quality and innovation across the spectrum of residential and hospitality sectors. Creating new lifestyles while adhering to high standards, SFS Homes is a trusted name in the industry.



For more information, please visit http://www.sfshomes.com/sfs-stanford-apartments-for-sale-trivandrum/builders-at-trivandrum/



Skyline Plaza, Vellayambalam, Trivandrum - 695010

Kerala, India.

Tel: +91 471 2726992, 2721803, 2729467, 4081000

Fax +91 471 2726978



Email : info@sfshomes.com