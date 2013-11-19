SFS Homes Sales Team on Tour of the Gulf- 20th Nov - 16th Dec 2013- Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat

Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- SFS Homes, Kerala’s finest builder of flats & villas is undertaking a sales tour by it proficient sales team to the Gulf region. Covering the regions of Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait & Muscat, the team has in their kitty some of the best apartments and villa projects in Trivandrum and Cochin. SFS Homes is renowned to be a builder that has consistently delivered projects on time & with superior quality for 28 years.



The sales team will be headed by Mr. Abhilash and Mr. Kannan. They are currently considered the best in the industry and have a finger on the pulse of realty trends as well as home owner needs. They will be providing advice on home buying, options based on individual needs and all other assistance required in the home buying process. Interested customers may call them on the telephone numbers listed below to enquire or book an appointment with them.



Projects that are suited to every budget, size and investment prospect are available from the SFS stable. 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, grand villas with in-house swimming pool, flats at a budget, condominiums with spectacular views, and even a super luxury white plan apartment are available for discerning home owners. SFS homes also offer home owners home care services through its after sales wing- SFS Home Care. Payment of utility bills, cleaning, renovation and repair works are undertaken as part of their services. SFS Homes also has an interior design vertical that offers complete interior design services- customised cupboards, kitchen cabinets, furniture and more.



SFS Homes provides home owner solutions for every need.



The team’s itinerary will be

Doha - 20th Nov – 27th Nov 2013

Contact

Hotel Mumthazah Plaza

Doha, Qatar

Tel no: +97455293895, +97477115847



Bahrain – 28th Nov – 3rd Dec 2013

Contact

Gulf Gate Hotel

Building 8, Road 357

Block 315

Salah Al Deen Al Ayoubi Avenue

Manama

Bahrain

Tel no: +97335147485, +97335147486



Kuwait – 4th Dec – 11th Dec 2013

Continental Suites

Farwania

Kuwait

Tel no: +96565996454, +96565131707



Muscat– 10th Dec – 16th Dec 2013

Haffa House

Ruwi

Muscat

Oman

Tel no: +96893480070, +96897217905



About SFS Homes

SFS homes with a legacy of three decades of building apartments, villas and posh gated communities, the company has consistently provided home options of every category and style.



Company Name: SFS Homes



Company Email: info@sfshomes.com



Company Address:

Karikkamuri Cross Road, Cochin - 682 011

Kerala, India.

Tel: +91 484 4118888, 2377885

Website : http://www.sfshomes.com/