SFS Homes Sales Team on Tour of the Gulf- 20th Nov - 16th Dec 2013- Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait and Muscat

Kerala Finest Builder is on a tour of the Gulf countries of Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait & Muscat with the finest homes in their repertoire
Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- SFS Homes, Kerala’s finest builder of flats & villas is undertaking a sales tour by it proficient sales team to the Gulf region. Covering the regions of Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait & Muscat, the team has in their kitty some of the best apartments and villa projects in Trivandrum and Cochin. SFS Homes is renowned to be a builder that has consistently delivered projects on time & with superior quality for 28 years.
The sales team will be headed by Mr. Abhilash and Mr. Kannan. They are currently considered the best in the industry and have a finger on the pulse of realty trends as well as home owner needs. They will be providing advice on home buying, options based on individual needs and all other assistance required in the home buying process. Interested customers may call them on the telephone numbers listed below to enquire or book an appointment with them.
Projects that are suited to every budget, size and investment prospect are available from the SFS stable. 2 & 3 bedroom apartments, grand villas with in-house swimming pool, flats at a budget, condominiums with spectacular views, and even a super luxury white plan apartment are available for discerning home owners. SFS homes also offer home owners home care services through its after sales wing- SFS Home Care. Payment of utility bills, cleaning, renovation and repair works are undertaken as part of their services. SFS Homes also has an interior design vertical that offers complete interior design services- customised cupboards, kitchen cabinets, furniture and more.
SFS Homes provides home owner solutions for every need.
The team’s itinerary will be
Doha - 20th Nov – 27th Nov 2013
Contact
Hotel Mumthazah Plaza
Doha, Qatar
Tel no: +97455293895, +97477115847
Bahrain – 28th Nov – 3rd Dec 2013
Contact
Gulf Gate Hotel
Building 8, Road 357
Block 315
Salah Al Deen Al Ayoubi Avenue
Manama
Bahrain
Tel no: +97335147485, +97335147486
Kuwait – 4th Dec – 11th Dec 2013
Continental Suites
Farwania
Kuwait
Tel no: +96565996454, +96565131707
Muscat– 10th Dec – 16th Dec 2013
Haffa House
Ruwi
Muscat
Oman
Tel no: +96893480070, +96897217905
About SFS Homes
SFS homes with a legacy of three decades of building apartments, villas and posh gated communities, the company has consistently provided home options of every category and style.
Company Name: SFS Homes
Company Email: info@sfshomes.com
Company Address:
Karikkamuri Cross Road, Cochin - 682 011
Kerala, India.
Tel: +91 484 4118888, 2377885
Website : http://www.sfshomes.com/