SFS Homes Ties Up with HDFC Bank Home Loans for a Home Expo in Trivandrum

Kerala, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- SFS Homes, Kerala’s Finest Builder ties up with HDFC Bank Home Loans for a Home Expo in Trivandrum on 6th & 7th March, 2013



Kerala’s finest builder has collaborated with the India’s strongest bank to bring before discerning home owners the best options in homes and home loans. The Home Expo will be held at HDFC Ltd, 57, Tejaswini Annexe, Technopark, Trivandrum. The Expo timings are between 10 am and 5pm.



The SFS homes sales team will on hand to take the new homeowner through splendid options and the HDFC home loan team will lead the prospective home owner through the moves of easily availing a home loan at the most attractive rates, special offers and spot loan approvals.



The builder has a host of great home options located near Technopark itself. One BHK to four BHK apartments with high end common amenities that are ideal for those located near Technopark and surrounding areas. The IT corridor near Technopark, Trivandrum is a hub of activity for working professionals and hence a real estate hot spot. Investing in an apartment near Technopark results not only as a great home option but a return on investment in terms of rentals too. SFS Homes has a Homecare division that facilitates homecare & maintenance, rentals and its allied formalities too.



The project cluster named ‘CYBER PALMS’ with various blocks like Cyber Olive, Cyber Peach, Cyber Cherry, Cyber Ivory, Cyber Silver are all superbly finished apartments in various convenient sizes. The success of the Cyber Palms project heralded yet another project on the IT corridor called ‘CYBER GATEWAY’ with blocks like Avon, Eden & Tivoli. SFS Homes also has under its wings SFS IRIS, a superior project that is also located in the IT corridor, near the Infosys Campus.



HDFC Bank Home Loans will also have a host of loan options with easy repayments schemes, various interest rates to choose from and spot approvals for loans. Prospective customers can have a discussion with the team to ascertain their loan-worthiness and actually go home with a brand new home.



About SFS Homes

SFS Homes with a legacy of three decades of building apartments, villas and posh gated communities, the company has consistently provided home options of every category and style.



For any information contact at the following address:

Company Email: marketing@sfstvm.com



Company Address:

Skyline Plaza, Vellayambalam, Trivandrum - 695010

Kerala, India.

Tel: +91 471 2726992, 2721803

Mobile: +91 99470 11111, 99477 10001