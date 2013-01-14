SGCafe: Japanese Youth Focused Business Directory Covers the Major Cities in South East Asia

Singapore, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- SGCafe is a Japanese based online business directory and one of the largest youth portals in South East Asia. The directory enjoys a high traffic with over thousands of views in a month. It serves as a platform to different websites to get more recognition and an online lead by registering themselves there. The directory possesses a vast collection of quality business websites relating to Dining, Shopping, Entertainment and Hobbies, mainly targeting the youth.



SGCafe’s exceptional business directory caters to the varying needs of the individuals by providing them with genuine website links along with their addresses and telephone numbers. The websites relating to Dining Services, which are further subdivided into Buffets, Cafes, Curry Houses, Izakaya, Japanese Fusion, Japanese Restaurants, Ramen Stall and Sweets are listed. The directory provides five or more websites in each of these categories, making it easier for the people to find their best nearby dining in spots.



The second category is related to Shopping, an activity which is endeared by almost everyone on this planet. Links relating to Beauty and Cosmetics, Japanese Retail Chain, Shibuya Fashion store and Japanese Street Fashion store are enlisted, providing people, primarily women, a way to find appropriate and suitable websites for themselves that cater to their shopping needs the best.



Thirdly, the directory provides numerous Entertainment websites, pertaining to Arcades, Cinemas, Karaokes, Parties and Chill Outs. The youth is mainly attracted towards this category as the websites enlisted contain high quality content and are committed to provide best possible services to their audience. Lastly, it contains relevant web pages under the head of Hobbies. This part is mainly concerned with providing people with the links that best satisfy and guide their spare time activities. The pages related to Anime Figurines Shops, Anime Merchandise Shops, Trading Card Games, Deco and Crafts, Model Kits, Toys and Collectibles and Video Games are listed in this category.



All the websites registered in the directory are genuine and trustworthy. The directory enjoys a high level of experience as it has been serving people for many years. It includes websites from all the main countries of South East Asia and enables the visitors to add up their own as well. Moreover, the website also provides people to search their desired websites by simply typing in the product’s name and an address or a zip code to save the time they would otherwise spend on by going through each and every category.



Media Contact:

Songwen

social@sgcafe.com

Singapore

http://directory.sgcafe.com/