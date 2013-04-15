Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of SGD S.A.: Packaging Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"SGD S.A.: Packaging - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "SGD S.A."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "SGD S.A." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "SGD S.A."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

SGD S.A. (SGD), formerly known as Saint-Gobain Desjonqures, is a glass packaging solutions provider based in France. The product portfolio includes an array of glass fragrances, cosmetic and pharmacy bottles, glass bricks, insulators, and jars apart from carafes. These products find applications in various industries including perfumery, cosmetics and pharmacy. The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities in seven countries with an annual production capacity of 3,000 million bottles and jars. Additionally, SGD operates 10 sales offices and nine commercial implantations in Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, China and the US. Currently, the company operates as a part of Oaktree Capital Management. SGD is headquartered in Paris, France.



Companies Mentioned



SGD S.A.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102513/sgd-sa-packaging-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html