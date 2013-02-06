SGlobal Network Announces Social Media Upgrades

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The users of SGlobal Network, with this announcement, would benefit from increased privacy and usability of the social components.



A spokesman for the company said, "Social media has brought the world closer and has become the norm. As an established market leader, we thought that it is time that we have a system in place that helps our site users manage their social networks easily and right from within their account(s). We appreciate the sincere feedback and requests of our customers to introduce social media components to the website and therefore made the required social media upgrades as we truly believe that acting right and fast on customer feedback and using the best technology is the key to our growing success. This aspect of media would also be playing a big role in promoting the vision of http://www.steroidsglobal.com/steroid-abuse/ of an online community that admires bodybuilding, workouts, and supplements and we assure one and all that these upgrades would enhance the informational, purchasing, and community-sharing experiences of all even further than in the past. "



The spokesman added, "This is just the first and a small step in the right direction as part of our continuous effort to offer the best anabolic steroids, muscle building compounds, weight loss products, and bodybuilding supplements to better serve our rapidly growing base of customers. This upgrade was also required to accommodate and appreciate the increasing number of site visitors who like being socially connected and we are absolutely sure that the recent social media upgrades would help both us and our site visitors in more than just a way. Our esteemed site users can now expect unmatched products and services that they would like to see offered with just a few clicks and even share their favorite resources on our website with friends, colleagues, and others."



About SteroidsGlobal.com

SteroidsGlobal.com is the leading provider of top-class anabolic steroids, health and nutritional supplements, and workout advice. Its website acts as a one-stop information portal for all those looking to give a new and refined meaning to competition, muscle mass, and body strength by providing the latest articles, blogs, and other resources on how to best use anabolic compounds. The website also has dedicated sections on how to avoid side effects of anabolic steroids, tips on anabolic bulking and cutting cycles, male bodybuilding, female bodybuilding, steroid profiles, and antiestrogen profiles.