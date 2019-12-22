S.H. Industrial Needs Is a One-Stop-Shop for Aircraft Maintenance Tools and 3M Electrical Tapes

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2019 -- S.H. Industrial Needs (SHIN) is an Indian enterprise renowned globally for distributing high-quality maintenance, repair, and operation products. Excellence in the company's dealings and offerings comes from its penchant for delivering nothing but with their best and profound industry experience of over 31 years. S.H. Industrial Needs (SHIN) serves as a sought-after choice for many industries, including construction, oil and gas, heavy engineering, automobile and energy. Distributing products PAN India, SHIN also exports products to Africa, Sri Lanka and the Middle East respectively.



While responding to a query, S.H. Industrial Needs spokesperson in an interview stated, "We at SHIN have complete customer satisfaction as a top priority. This is why all our processes and offerings speak volumes of the same. We walk the extra mile to maintain high product quality at all times and provide customers with the best services that they desire and deserve. When it comes to sourcing products, we rely only on the world's leading manufacturers, including over 3000 well-established and trusted global brands. All those who decide to count on us for fulfilling their specific industry requirements can expect products that comply with international safety norms and specifications."



S.H. Industrial Needs has managed to earn a formidable reputation and loyal customer base based on multiple factors. Be it the company's desire to serve its esteemed clientele with a difference, its commitment to distribute only high-quality products or the way it maintains the distribution cycle, everything has worked wonders for the company's tremendous success. SHIN creates a balance between importing, storing and exporting products, which enables it to fulfil customer requirements as and when they arise. The company can import and supply any product from the MCMASTER CARR and GRAINGER catalogue and specializes in maintaining a stock of over 1 million products in its inventory at any given time.



Talking about the aircraft maintenance tools on offer, the company spokesperson stated, "We distribute high-quality aircraft maintenance tools for the Aerospace/Aviation Industry. These tools are used primarily for the maintenance, overhauling of an aircraft, engines and student training programs. The range includes aircraft maintenance kit, aircraft technician's set, A & C tool kits, avionics technician's set, engine mechanic' set, electrician's set, aerospace tool kits, flight instrument's set, stopover mechanic's set and major check set. Not just kits and sets but we also supply individual tools separately as per customer specifications."



The aircraft maintenance tool kits and sets that S.H. Industrial Needs distributes belong to major brands like PROTO, FACOM and STAHLWILLE. The company is also a reliable option for industries that need to buy 3M electrical tapes, insulating and splicing tapes, corrosion protection tapes, special use tapes, etc.



