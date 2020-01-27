S.H Industrial Needs Is Offering High-Quality Insulated Tools in India

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Founded in the year 1987, S.H. Industrial Needs is a renowned distributor of branded MRO or maintenance, repair, and overhaul products for various types of industries. The distributor has been operating for more than 30 years while offering thousands of products, ranging from test instruments to welding and industrial tools. S.H. Industrial focuses on continually improving its solutions and service by working closely with both customers and suppliers to ensure that the products are processed on time and right the first time itself.



"We now source industrial consumables from more than 3,000 reputed brands across the globe. We even import and supply every product that is listed in the Grainger and McMaster-Carr catalogues," commented the company spokesperson. "Our product categories range from abrasives to adhesive sealant tapes, cleaning and janitorial products, electrical items, fasteners, and fleet and vehicle maintenance equipment. Our clients can also go for industrial hardware, HVAC refrigeration, hydraulics, lab supplies, lifting tackles, lubrication products, and machines and motors."



Based in Chennai, S.H Industrial Needs is offering a one-stop-shop for clients looking for Bauer Coupling. Bauer couplings provide a quick and easy way to join many lengths of hose together. They are commonly used for the pumping and transfer of water in the construction, road maintenance, and general irrigation industries. They can also be used for loading and unload road tankers, including slurry tankers. The firm supplies galvanized steel lever-lock Bauer type couplings as standard. S.H Industrial Needs also fabricate bespoke couplings, supplied in uncoated or painted mild/carbon steel as standard and available galvanized or painted upon request.



"To have the confidence of efficient plumbing operations, it is a necessity to invest in the right hydraulics and pneumatics," commented the company spokesperson. "Fortunately, clients should never have to worry about finding these solutions as we give them a complete collection of these systems in virtually all sizes. Regardless of the kind of plumbing system they have, we give them the highest quality of products that will serve them for a long time. Our inventory is extensive and contains among others pneumatic fittings & hoses, air compressors & vacuum pumps, hydraulic valves, and cam & groove couplings."



S.H Industrial Needs is a reputable distributor of insulated tools in India. Its insulated tools are a favorite among electricians, and the firm is proud to have earned a spot on their tool belts. Insulated hand toolsets in a rolling case are designed for utility companies, power plants, or electrical contractors who want to keep tools organized, in one place, and accounted for. Insulated ratcheting torque wrench socket sets in durable cases keep a ratcheting torque wrench with a range of 4-37 Ft./lbs. And additional inch or metric sockets secure and at the ready.



