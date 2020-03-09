S.H. Industrial Needs Is Offering Repair and Operation Products

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- S.H. Industrial Needs is an enterprise dedicated to distributing maintenance, repair and operation products. The company has been serving a wide range of industries PAN-India, including, but not restricted to, oil and gas, heavy engineering, construction, automobile and energy, with highly specialized industry consumables for over 31 years. The vast industry experience and expertise reflected in all the company dealings and offerings. S.H. Industrial Needs also has clients outside India, as the company exports products to the Middle East, Africa and Sri Lanka.



"Typically, most industrial companies in India have to put up with a labor intensive and demanding repetitive procurement process. This is largely because they have to rely on international suppliers and a complicated logistics system to receive the desired products," said the company spokesperson. "We have changed this market norm by offering a mega inventory that contains original products from leading brands. Clients, therefore, do not have to rely on several vendors but have a sole partner in addressing all your needs."



S.H. Industrial Needs has invested in state-of-the-art technology and qualified staff, which makes them exceptional in the industry. They adopt a cost-effective mode of service delivery by reducing the number of vendors in their line to make their products and services affordable to all. Also, the company revises its pricing regularly to make their products accessible in the market. With over three decades of experience and 150 plus happy clients to be proud of, those looking for quality backed MRO products can always count on the company. The company remains to be a one-stop-shop for all individuals looking for a variety of authentic insulated tools.



"At S.H Industrial Needs, we are a leading supplier of swivel eye bolts in India, stocking and distributing heavy-duty swivel hoist rings sourced from Europe. These rings are designed to lift heavy loads, ranging from 0.07 to 125 tons, which need to be turned or flipped," Explains the company spokesperson. "With a maximum swivel range of 360°, CODIPRO rings can support the entire load in all mounting positions. Every ring has its traceability code for accurate tracking and is marked with a WLL."



S.H. Industrial Needs is committed to providing customer satisfaction by offering a cost-effective solution for the provision of product and service that complies in all respects with the customer's order. The company will continually strive to improve its service by working closely with both customers and suppliers to ensure that products are processed on time and right first time. They deal with a comprehensive and specialized range of Industrial Consumables sourced from more than 3000 brands across the globe, hence making them a preferred choice for individuals looking to buy polyester flat webbing sling and other supplies in India.



About S.H. Industrial Needs

S.H. Industrial Needs is a leading provider of all kinds of quality backed yet competitively priced maintenance, repair and operations products. Therefore, those looking for the best stahlwille tools in India can contact S.H Industrial Needs.