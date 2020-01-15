S.H. Industrial Needs Offering Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Products from the Leading Brands Worldwide

Chennai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- S.H. Industrial Needs, established in the year 1987, is a leading broad-line supplier of MRO products or industrial consumables sourced from the world's leading manufacturers. The distributor is a single-source supply partner to the oil and gas, marine, shipbuilding, wind turbine, heavy engineering, energy and automotive industries across India, as well as in the Middle East, Sri Lanka and Africa. S.H. Industrial Needs distributes more than one million products globally. The distributor also has extensive experience in managing MRO contracts.



In a recently held industry event, the spokesperson of S.H. Industrial Needs said, "We now source industrial consumables from more than 3,000 reputed brands across the globe. We even import and supply every product that is listed in the Grainger and McMaster-Carr catalogues. Our product categories range from abrasives to adhesive sealant tapes, cleaning and janitorial products, electrical items, fasteners, and fleet and vehicle maintenance equipment. Our clients can also go for industrial hardware, HVAC refrigeration, hydraulics, lab supplies, lifting tackles, lubrication products, and machines and motors."



S.H. Industrial Needs adds to the value chain at every turn, helping to reduce working cost, increase production efficiency, and reduce total cost acquisitions. This reflects in its cost-effective offerings to its clients. The distributor can also make the supply within short lead times when its clients require any spares for their imported machinery or equipment. At S.H. Industrial Needs, they can find a variety of products, such as material handling equipment, outdoor equipment, painting equipment, pneumatics, plumbing items, pumps, and safety and security products.



The spokesperson also asserted, "Among our spray products, we now provide the zinc spray. It has a silver metallic degree of gloss that is similar-to hot-dip galvanization. The spray is heat resistant up to 300 degrees Celsius. The durable anti-corrosive quality for the repair of zinc-plated surfaces matched in color makes the zinc-aluminum primer particularly consumer-friendly. It is also suitable for coating blank metals to protect them from corrosion. The tamper-proof cap of the zinc spray bottle avoids its unauthorized use."



In addition to the best galvanizing spray, the distributor supplies a wide range of electrical adhesive tapes for those who want to buy 3M electrical tapes. Apart from that, S.H. Industrial Needs offers insulating and splicing tapes, corrosion protection tapes and special-use tapes. These include the Scotch Super 33+ Professional Use Premium Vinyl Electrical Tape, Scotch 35 Professional Use Vinyl Electrical Tape for Color Coding, Temflex 1500 Vinyl Electrical Tape, Tartan 1710 Vinyl Electrical Tape, Scotch 13 Semiconducting Tape, Scotch Pipe Primer, and Scotch-Seal 2229 Mastic Tape Compound.



S.H. Industrial Needs is a renowned distributor of branded MRO or maintenance, repair and overhaul products for various types of industries. The distributor has been operating for more than 30 years while offering thousands of products, ranging from test instruments to welding and industrial tools. S.H. Industrial focuses on constantly improving its solutions and service by working closely with both customers and suppliers to ensure that the products are processed on time and right the first time itself.



