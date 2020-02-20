Sha-Bengez, Aspiring Hip Hop Artist's Latest "Shawty" Garners Rave Reviews

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Sha-Bengez, the aspiring and budding hip hop artist and rapper is getting all the attention he deserves from the hip hop world. Hip hop has always been an arena where artists voice their opinion and live their personality through music. Sha-Bengez is also one such artist but for him it is not just about making music but to live it with his whole heart. Sha-Bengez has made a name for himself in the industry with his vibrant music. Born and raised in the Bronx, this artist was inspired to create music from a very young age. He had already become an independent artist at the age of 25 and has attracted listeners from around 32 countries from across the world.



Sha's latest single 'Shawty' is a true example of creative artistry. The inspiration behind this track is the classical hip hop style from the bygone musical era. The artist had done an amazing job in helping the listeners revisit the good olden days of pure hip hop. At the same time the track is so soulful as if the artist has poured out his soul into his music. As the music progresses, listeners will also experience inebriation combined with all the hip hop excitement. Sha-Bengez' earlier hits were very much appreciated by his audience and this latest release does not do any less. Stay tuned for more from this artist on Spotify.



To know more visit https://open.spotify.com/artist/7tpYfm2E8iHiOTIdFnvINE?si=E3jeacikSguVZXKFsaM4-w



About Sha-Bengez

Sha-Bengez born and brought up in the Bronx is a New York based budding hip hop artist. The artist had already released three singles including the latest 'Shawty', 'Get Back' and 'Lost Alil'. Each of these singles are unique and have garnered quick followers on Spotify and other social media platforms.



