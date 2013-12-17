Shaanxi Allstate Technology & Trade Company - A Renowned Manufacturer of Spare Parts and Mechanical Products

Xi'an, Shaanxi -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- Shaanxi Allstate Technology & Trade Company has been catering to the needs of automobile, agriculture and chemical industry with different types of products for a long period of time. Silicone composite insulators manufactured by the company are available in different types each catering to the needs of a particular industry. The Auxilliary Fittings Composite Core conductor is available with high transmission capability and capable of operating at high temperatures of around 150°C. On the other hand, the fibre optic composite insulators are suitable for operation in severe cold regions where the temperature can drop down to as much as -40°C. It is only after proper evaluation of the needs of the client; the company starts working on some specific project.



Composite insulator of different makes for different purposes is available at competitive rates from the company. The FRP long rod insulators which are primarily used for the purpose of switchgear are considered to be better than epoxy insulators when it comes to bending, electrical performance as well as compressive strength. The products manufactured by the company need to pass through thorough technical inspections and tests which ensure high quality and superior performance. The products developed by this Chinese manufacturer are widely used by medium and large sized businesses for different types of applications.



The Shaanxi Allstate Technology & Trade Company has been specializing in the manufacture of cast steel sow mold for more than a decade. Apart from that, they are also considered experts in manufacture of ingot moulds, skim pots/pans, dross pots/pans, anode yokes, slag pans and other products. These high quality products are exported to different parts of the world including Europe, North America, Middle East and Australia. Both customized and standard designs are made available by the company. The moulds are manufactured from top quality cast steel which makes sure that they have an extended life span and durability



After its establishment in the year 2003, the company has been focussing entirely on the expansion of its business through sheer dedication, hard work and effort. All the production processes of the company are strictly monitored and controlled so as to meet every requirement of customers and go beyond their expectations. The spare parts and mechanical products made by Shaanxi Allstate Technology & Trade Company have been widely accepted and appreciated by global clients all across the globe. The huge list of products manufactured by the company clearly indicates the hard work and dedication put in by their employees year after year. The company maintains an online portal from where interested customers can get all types of information and even send queries directly to the company.



About Shaanxi Allstate Technology & Trade Company

URL: http://www.allstate-trade.com

Shaanxi Allstate Technology & Trade Company based in China happens to be one of the leading manufacturers of spare parts and mechanical products. The products developed by the company are exported to international markets all over the world.



Media Contact

Person Name : Mr.Song Chao Peng

Company : Shaanxi Allstate Technology & Trade Co.,Ltd.

Address : D-1803 Van Metropolis No.35 Tangyan Rd.

West Hi-Tech Development Zone., Xi'an, Shaanxi, China (Mainland)/710065

Phone : 86-29-88455958,88451052

Fax : 86-29-88451053

Email Id : office@shixinda.com

Website : http://www.allstate-trade.com