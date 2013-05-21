Shade Sails Direct Extends Range of Available Colors

Libertyville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Shade Sails Direct are authorized on-line retailers of the Sail Shade World brand of shade sail products. The range includes standard size and custom made sails and has just been extended to include additional colour choices. Custom made sails are available to order and delivered in 10 days.



Sail Shade World are an Australian company and the world's largest manufacturer of shade sails. The sails are made from special shade cloth material that provides a high degree of UV protection, does not degrade in sunlight and is permeable to allow hot air to escape from underneath the sail. In this way the shade sails provide both a stylish shade solution and truly cool shade.



This new product is rapidly growing in popularity and in response to customer demand a range of new colors has recently been launched.



Company spokesman Dan Murray explains more:



"Initially we only offered our standard size shade sails which are available from stock and come in five sizes and four colours: Green, Grey, Sand and White. With the introduction of our made to measure service we extended the color range slightly but in response to customer demand we are now pleased to offer a much wider choice of 14 colors in our premium 7 ounce material (340 g/m2)."



The company expects that extending the range in this way will help to boost the already strong demand from the US and European markets. Growth in the French market has been particularly impressive as the style conscious French customers seem to have really taken to this new concept in garden shade.



Murray adds "As a style accessory we realised it was important for customers to be able to choose a sail colour that would complement the style of their external decoration, although we have been surprised at the popularity of the some of the brighter colours such as red and yellow."



You can see the full range of colors here: http://voiledombragefrance.fr/voile-couleurs.php



Custom sails can be ordered directly on line and are normally delivered worldwide in 10 days by DHL express.



For the US and Canadian markets sails can be ordered from here: http://fcprac.com/custom-made-shade-sails.php



The custom page for the French website is here: http://voiledombragefrance.fr/sur-mesure.php



Shade Sails Direct is owned by French Vie Ltd - a UK registered company.



