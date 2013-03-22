Shade Sails Direct Introduce New Range of Waterproof Shade Sails

Libertyville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Shade Sails Direct are authorized on-line retailers of the Sail Shade World brand of shade sail products. The range includes standard size and custom made sails and has just been extended to include a waterproof version, available to order and with delivery in 10 days.



Sail Shade World are an Australian company and the world's largest manufacturer of shade sails. The sails are made from special shade cloth material that provides a high degree of UV protection, does not degrade in sunlight and is permeable to allow hot air to escape from underneath the sail. In this way the shade sails provide both a stylish shade solution and truly cool shade. Following customer feedback the company recently introduced a fire retardant shade sail that is California Fire Marshal approved and is ideal for commercial applications where fire resistance is a requirement.



Company spokesman Dan Murray explains more about the new product:



"We are very pleased to announce that we can now supply waterproof shade sails using Gale Pacific Synthesis Commercial 95® Waterproof (WP). Our waterproof shade sail offers the same construction and associated ease of installation as our other sails, coupled with the full UV protection of the Commercial Grade shade cloth. The development of this new product is in response to customer requests - although our standard shade sails do offer a measure of rain protection they are not truly waterproof. It seems that our customers don't want to let the rain spoil the fun of a barbeque and our new product ensures you can enjoy your outdoor space whatever the weather."



Technical Details



The benchmark in waterproof shade fabric High UV Block complimented with a reliable waterproof coating Synthesis Commercial 95® Waterproof (WP) is a fusion of the Gale Pacific renowned Commercial 95® architectural shade fabric and over 30 years of polymer coating technology experience. All of the recognised strength, reliability, UV block, and expected product lifespan of Commercial 95® are now complimented with a high quality clear waterproof coating on one side.



The excellent adhesion of the coating ensures it will not delaminate if installed correctly, and its inherent stretch characteristics means it works in tandem with the knitted Commercial 95® base. The polyethylene coating also has excellent dirt repellent qualities. Designed for tents, marquees, car shade, and alfresco settings it provides a waterproof haven while allowing good light transmission.



In the US and Canadian markets the new product can be ordered directly from our main website: http://fcprac.com/ . Serving the fast growing European market we have two other country specific websites: http://voiledombragefrance.fr/ for France and http://sonnensegel-direkt.com/ for Germany.



Shade Sails Direct is owned by French Vie Ltd - a UK registered company.



Company Contact Information

French Vie Ltd

Colin LAWRENCE

Hauts Du Brel

46140

+33 565 31 39 57