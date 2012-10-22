Shade Sails Direct Launches New Custom Website for the Australian Market

Hauts Du Brel, Albas -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Shade Sails Direct have just launched a new website dedicated to supplying custom shade sails to the Australian market. Standard size shade sails have been available in this market for some time, but offering a bespoke solution at a price residential users will be able to afford should see further growth in this market.



Shade Sails Direct are owned by French Vie Ltd, an Internet marketing company focussed on developing high quality websites to promote innovative products to markets around the world. The company already operates websites in the USA, France, Germany and Portugal. Marketing manager Dan Murray explains the latest move:



"The Australian market was an obvious one for us to attack with our shade sail products - after all the concept originated there! However, having analysed the market we could see that it was approaching saturation point for standard size shade sails. But this has actually created an opportunity to offer custom made shade sails that will appeal to all the customers who like the product but are unable to source the exact shape or colour they require."



The new website: http://shadesailsdirect.com/ includes an online instant quote system. The customer simply enters the dimensions of the sail that they require, which can be a 3, 4, 5 or even 6 sided shape. The system then calculates the actual sail dimensions and provides an instant quotation on screen which can also be sent to the customer by email. Quotes are valid for 7 days. When entering the required dimensions the customer can either enter the exact dimensions of the sail or, as an alternative, they can enter the dimensions between the mounting points and the system will make an allowance for the tensioner fittings required at each corner of the sail.



Three types of shade sail material are offered - 230 g/m2 for most residential applications up to 30 m2, 340 g/m2 for heavy duty or professional applications in larger sizes and third option in a fire retardant material for special applications. The new fire retardant sails are California fire marshal approved.



For other markets the custom shade sails can also be ordered directly form the country specific website, in France this is http://voiledombragefrance.fr/ , Sonnensegel Direkt in Germany and Toldos Velas in Portugal.



Shade Sails Direct is owned by French Vie Ltd - a UK registered company.



Company Contact Information

French Vie Ltd

Colin LAWRENCE

Hauts Du Brel

46140

+33 565 31 39 57