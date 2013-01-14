Shaffer Trucking Launches a Truckers Jobs Website in Tennessee

Lenoir City, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2013 -- Shaffer Trucking, along with its’ parent company Crete Carrier, is proud to announce its newest trucking jobs website known as TN Truck Driving Jobs. This website was launched last November 18th. It is designed to help Tennessee truckers in getting details on what trucker jobs are available in the Tennessee market. This can also give information about how many jobs, different types of travel and much more.



This trucking jobs website also helps individuals in communicating directly with local drivers and can help compare different pay scales and plans. Examples of these include dental plans, short-term disability, vision plans, life insurance and health care flexible spending accounts. Shaffer Trucking has multiple services to meet the needs of their customers. The website also coordinates job listings and availabilities.



TN Truck Driving Jobs is designed not only for truck drivers in Tennessee, but also the Southeast and the United States as a whole. With their wide scope of employment opportunities, qualified truck drivers have a wide variety of jobs to choose from and kind of services they provide.



The website is easy to use and covers complete information.



"Our goal is to make it easier for truckers, not only in Tennessee, but in the Southeast and United States as a whole, for them to feel more of a part of the Shaffer Trucking family, even as we keep growing and expanding," Andy Brabec said.



TN Truck Driving Jobs is the company’s newest official website. It is not just designed to provide employment opportunities, but to help truck drivers as well. This website can help in contacting future truck drivers easily and in handling other related concerns as well.



About Shaffer Trucking

Founded in 1937, Shaffer Trucking, along with its’ parent company Crete Carrier and Crete Carrier’s subsidiary Hunt Transportation, ranks as one of the largest privately owned trucking companies in the country, offering a full range of transportation services to our customers. For more information about Shaffer Trucking, please visit Shaffer Trucking, Crete Carrier Jobs or email Andy Brabec at abrabec@cretecarrier.com



