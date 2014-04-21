Shakeology a Logical Choice for Weight Loss, Veronica Spriggs of Me Only Better Fitness Reports

Washington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Fitness buff and founder of Me Only Better Fitness, Veronica Spriggs, gives an in depth Shakeology review. The review is meant to inform and educate those who are on the fence about trying Shakeology. Shakeology is the nutrient dense meal replacement shake from Beachbody. Many are touting the benefits of Shakeology while others are wondering is worth the hefty price tag.



Veronica reports on why Shakeology commands the price it does stating “Shakeology combines 70 all natural ingredients sourced from all over the world”. The price she continues is meant to stay as reasonable as possible without sacraficing the quality of ingredients. Veronica was able to view each of the individual ingredients that make up the popular Shakeology during a visit to Beachbody Headquarters. Veronica says, “It's truly amazing to see the ingredients showcased. It really gives you an appreciation for the product and what goes into it.” Readers of her blog can view the Wall Of Shakeology on her post Shakeology Ingredients.



In her review Veronica reports on how she was able to effectively lose weight while taking Shakeology. She states “By replacing one meal a day with the nutrient rich shake I was able to curb cravings and still have delicious and filling treat.” Veronica goes on to say “One serving of Shakeology is only 150 calories and just 6 net carbs. It's perfect for a meal replacement or as a snack. It's also surprisingly very filling. If you want to incorporate Shakeology into your weight loss plan try switching out one meal a day with the nutritious drink.”



In addition to her Shakeology review Veronica offers Shakeology recipes which users can print out or download for free. Her chocolate Shakeology peanut butter bites are a popular alternative to having a daily shake. “The great thing about Shakeology” Veronica reports “is that it doesn't have to be exclusive to shakes. It's great in recipes and snacks as well. It's also a great way to get more vitamin rich nutrients in your children's snacks.” Veronica experiments with healthy new recipes, particularly those low in carbs and posts them for readers to enjoy.



She goes on to say “Many will try to compare Shakeology to other meal replacements on the market but really there is no comparison. The difference is really in the commitment to quality ingredients. Shakeology is available in a variety of flavors including Chocolate, Vanilla, Strawberry and even Vegan options in Chocolate, Greenberry, Tropical Strawberry.”



Shakeology is a product the health and fitness company Beachbody. Beachbody is known for producing popular fitness programs on DVD such as P90X and Insanity. Veronica reports “Beachbody is so confident in their product they offer a full 30 day money back gaurantee if you are at all unsatisfied with your Shakeology. It's a great way to try Shakeology risk free.” She goes on to say “You can save on shipping by ordering your Shakeology on Home Direct, an automatic monthly shipment plan, in addition you'll get online access to two free work outs.”



To access the full Shakeology review on Me Only Better Fitness, visit http://www.meonlybetterfitness.com/shakeology-review/



About Me Only Better Fitness

Me Only Better Fitness was created to address the needs of individuals seeking to lose weight. The company is run by Veronica Spriggs and offers free health and fitness coaching and weight loss support. The web based company shows particular interest in those needing help with extreme weight loss. For any further information, visit http://www.meonlybetterfitness



Me Only Better Fitness

fitforlife@meonlybetterfitness.com

United States

Wilmington, DE 19801

http://www.meonlybetterfitness.com