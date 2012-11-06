Shale Gas Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- The shale gas market is playing a significant role in the global natural gas industry as countries around the world are continuing to seek lower carbon fuels, ensuring energy security and financial development. Demand for shale gas is expected to increase in the coming future, accounting for about 24% of the global energy supplies in 2020. While the global demand for gas is increasing, there is a significant decrease in the supplies from conventional sources. This is driving the gas industry towards the use of unconventional gas sources, mainly shale.



The convergence of the increasing demand and technological breakthroughs is encouraging investors to make attractive investments in the shale gas industry. Improvements in shale gas technologies like directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing have enabled access to some largest and embryonic gas resources in the world. Shale gas technologies are largely adopted in developed economies like North America, resulting in the remarkable increase in the production of shale gas. Current production of shale gas in America is 9 billion cubic feet per day and it is projected to grow rapidly. The success of shale gas production in America is encouraging the exploration of new regions for shale gas resources.



Market Segmentation



- Technological Segmentation

- Horizontal Drilling

- Hydraulic Fracturing

- Measurement While Drilling (MWD) Tools and Logging While Drilling (LWD) Tools

- Pad Drilling



This research report analyzes the shale gas industry depending on its market segments and major geographies. The regions analyzed under this research study are:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World



This report is a comprehensive study of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in the market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of the top industry players. This report also provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Key Players



Some of the key players in this market are Baker Hughes Incorporated, BP Plc, Canyon Services Group Incorporated, Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Devon Energy Corporation, ExxonMobil/ XTO Energy Incorporated, Halliburton Company, Quicksilver Resources Incorporated, San Leon Energy Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Southwestern Energy Company, Talisman Energy Incorporated, Ultra Petroleum Corporation, and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report helps in making informed business decisions based on the in-depth analysis of market trends and major industry segments

- It provides a forward-looking perspective on major factors driving and restraining market growth

- It provides a pin-point analysis of the changing competition dynamics to stay ahead of competitors

- It provides a technological growth map over time and explains its impact on the market

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of the major industry segments

- It helps in understanding the competitive environment and key product segments

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the major market players and their strategies

- It provides information about innovative products development and helps to stay updated with technological changes in the market



