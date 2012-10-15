Fast Market Research recommends "Shale Market in North America to 2016 - Motivated by Surplus Gas Production, Global Energy Players Eyeing Lucrative Asian Markets for Export" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Shale Market in North America to 2016 - Motivated by Surplus Gas Production, Global Energy Players Eyeing Lucrative Asian Markets for Export". The study, which is an offering from the company's Energy Research Group, provides an in-depth analysis of the most significant shale plays in North America, such as Bakken Shale, Barnett Shale, Eagle Ford Shale, Fayetteville Shale, Haynesville Shale/Bossier Shale, Marcellus Shale and Woodford Shale. The report provides detailed information and analysis on the operational overview of all of these shale plays, detailing key characteristics, production trends during 2006-2016, and cost trends, which includes well cost, finding and development cost, drilling activity, and planned rigs. The report also contains competitive analysis, analyzing major companies by both acreage and production, and the planned capital expenditure for 2012 by major companies. It also details the major merger and acquisition activities in these shale plays.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An operational overview of shale plays such as Bakken Shale, Barnett Shale, Eagle Ford Shale, Fayetteville Shale, Haynesville Shale/Bossier Shale, Marcellus Shale and Woodford Shale.
- Key characteristics, detailing the geographic and economic characteristics of the shale plays.
- Production trends during 2006-2016, and cost trends, which includes well cost and finding and development cost, drilling activity, and planned rigs by major companies for 2012.
- An overview of the competitive landscape of the top companies by acreage and production in these shale plays.
- Discussion of the cost per well and finding and development costs of the companies in these shale plays.
- Drilling activity for all of the shale plays mentioned above.
- Planned capital expenditure by major companies for 2012 for each of the shale plays.
- Information on the major mergers and acquisitions.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the most significant shale plays in North America, such as Bakken Shale, Barnett Shale, Eagle Ford Shale, Fayetteville Shale, Haynesville Shale/Bossier Shale, Marcellus Shale and Woodford Shale.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in these shale plays in North America.
- Plan your strategies based on expected developments of these shale plays in North America.
- Understand the competitive landscape of the companies in the shale plays.
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in this potentially game changing market.
About Fast Market Research
