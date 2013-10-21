Shalom Cares Provides Quality Care for All Residents

Aurora, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- According to the National Center on Elder Abuse, 91 percent of nursing homes in the United States lack adequate staff to properly care for patients. In addition, 36 percent of nursing homes have been in violation of elderly abuse laws. "These statistics show the care which one must take when choosing a nursing home for a loved one and the staff at Shalom Cares understands this, offering skilled nursing care, chef-prepared meals, private and suite accommodations and attentive staff for those who find themselves in need of intensive nursing care, " Michele Hood of Shalom Cares states.



Shalom Cares offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of clients, ranging from hospice and home health care to recreation services and therapy, depending on the needs of the clients. For those who want to remain independent, but need some medical and non-medical support, patio and apartment homes offer this option. "The goal of Shalom Cares is to provide a customized solution for each client based on his or her needs. There is no one-size-fits all approach used here, “Hood explains.



Growing old comes with many challenges and Shalom Cares maintains a professional social work staff to ensure every resident receives individualized care. In addition, the facility offers a high staff-to-resident ratio to improve overall quality of care and one thing which makes Shalom Cares stand out from other facilities of its type is it has one of the lowest turnover rates in the industry when it comes to their staff. Continuity of care improves as a result.



"We strive to provide residents with the same care they would receive in a family member’s home and the personalized services offered help us to achieve this goal. Along with our social work staff and nursing services, we offer housekeeping services and therapeutic and recreation activities, “Hood goes on to say. "Family members feel comfortable knowing their loved ones have everything they want and need to enjoy life to the fullest at all times.”



CDC statistics show there are 16,100 nursing homes in the country with 1.7 million beds available for residents so choosing a nursing home for a loved one may be overwhelming. "How does one know which nursing home is right for their loved one’s needs? When choosing a new living arrangement for a loved one, many factors must be taken into account. Make use of a wide range of tools to learn more about these various factors and compare the different options. Nursing homes ratings, reviews, personal testimonials and more make this decision much easier so be sure to do thorough research, using a wide variety of tools to find the best placement for your loved one. Many find Shalom Cares is exactly what they want and need for their family member or friend, “Hood declares.



About Shalom Cares

Shalom Cares remains committed to making profound differences in peoples ' lives by improving the world and caring for all, including those unable to pay for their care, to genuinely express the time-honored values of the company founders. Shalom Cares wants to express their gratitude for the generosity of those who support the company’s mission of providing personalized and compassionate health care, without regard to race, faith, gender identity, ethnicity or sexual orientation, for seniors. An al-a-carte menu of services allows Shalom Cares to design a customized solution for each person’s needs.