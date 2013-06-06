Shalu Sharma Announces Customised Holiday and Tours in India

Bihar, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Shalu Sharma publisher and travel blogger of shalusharma.com has announced the intention to provide customised travels to India. Previously, the blog was a popular travel advice and review blog but now having joined hands with a Boutique Travel Company in India; providing its own customised and personalised tours to India, it comes as a good surprise. Please click here to learn more about their customised travel tours in India. The service is particular for those who are interested in travelling to India but do know exactly what to do there.



With this new service, travellers to India will be able to have their custom made holidays in India depending on their taste, needs, budgets, desires and time. The team that provides this service comprises of Vasudev, Neha and Udit, all of them from Delhi. Together they have a passion for travelling not just in India but also around the world. They utilise their expertise and knowledge in providing the travellers the best of their stay in India.



The team has outlined what they are providing in their customised travelling services. In their own words, they state that they give travellers more value and maximised experience of India with minimum effort and stress. Shalu Sharma and the team aims to provide personalised and well catered activities at any Indian destination requested, offering spectacular customized & flexible, planned itineraries, off beat destinations & activities and much more; making sure that travellers to India have a great time and return with long lasting memories. In addition, the team members connect with the travellers once a day to make sure that the tour is going according to their plan and expectations.



In addition to custom made tours the team also provide:



Hotels, home stays, Bed & Breakfasts and resorts bookings



Transportation such cabs, flights, trains etc bookings



Guide to sightseeing and visits to popular monuments



Local interactions and day spends with local families



History and heritage walks guide



Food outings such as food safaris, cooking classes and even club crawls



Day trips to Delhi and Agra and special customised day trips



The site has a form called “plan your tour” that holiday makers can fill out and submit basic ideas to the team who then customise a tour plan according to the holiday-maker’s needs, requirements and budget. They are offering free and on-obligation tour plans.



The team is committed and dedicated in offering travellers their expertise with planned activities on numerous and exciting locations India has to offer. Once the details have been submitted by those who are interested in travelling to India; the team plans a customised tour of the desired destination according to their needs. If they like the plan then they can confirm that they wish to proceed; one of the team members then personally contacts them before going ahead.



For further details of their customised holiday to India services see here.



About ShaluSharma.com

ShaluSharma.com is a website that offers tips for travelling to India to those who have never been to India. The site has reviews of restaurants, highlights places to visit in India, things to do and avoid in India, what to buy, what to eat, safety advice particularly women and general travel advice on India.



Media Contact:

Name: Shalu Sharma

Email: info@shalusharma.com

Location: Patna, Bihar, India

Website: http://www.shalusharma.com