Salford, Greater Manchester -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2011 -- This years Festival has been tipped by the festival scene to be one of the most sought after family orientated events this year.



Even though Shambal festival has over 200 musical acts performing over the weekend, the festival is mainly focused on the quirky atmosphere. You just don’t know what you might stumble upon, anything from a parade of fancy dressed festival goers enjoying the legendary procession or hidden gems such as the Rebel Soul Tent. You might even end up dipping your toes in the bubbling saunas.



Shambala festival is often seen as the most Eco friendly festival in the United Kingdom, with 99% of the festival being powered with renewable energy using a range of methods which include wind, sun and waste.



The festival is held in a secret location which is only revealed once you purchase a ticket. With this current economic climate some festival goers are seeking alternative transport and taking advantage of late airport parking in the UK from comparison websites such as Parkat.



The official festival dates are the 25th of August to the 28th of August.