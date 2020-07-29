Shamrock Mold Inspections to Offer Free Consultations for Mold Remediation and Inspections

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2020 -- Shamrock Mold Inspections of South Florida are offering homeowners a free consultation regarding inspection for mold remediation. The consultation, which can be over the phone, are available to homeowners in the Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale areas, including the surrounding cities and include options for houses and condos.



The owners at Shamrock Mold Inspections state "We are inspired to offer free consultations to create a better environment in your home. This is a great way to find out if you have mold in your home with no pressure from us, only guidance in how to make your home mold free."



Normally businesses like shamrock mold are extremely busy as home mold remediation is a time demanding business. For them to create this option of a free consultation to make sure whether or not you home has a mold infestation is a blessing in disguise. Many homeowners are not trained to identify a real mold issue and try to handle some of it on their own with home remedies like chlorine and other tactics, but typically you are just touching the tip of an iceberg.



This company is proud to offer these free consultations and is looking at the bigger picture as a company that is focused on the wellbeing of homes and families in the community. An employee of the company says "we are professionals at identifying mold and we hate it in our homes as much as our clients, our goal is to arrive at your home in a no pressure consultation to assist you in understanding the state of your home. Our trained professionals are friendly and motivated to remediate the mold in your home, this makes us primed to be local homeowners go to mold remediation company. We believe this is a great offer to induce ourselves in the community and become part of it as a provider of reliable and affordable mold inspection and remediation."



Contact info@shamrock.com or call on (561) 271-7684 today!



About Shamrock Mold Inspections

Shamrock Mold Inspections is a licensed mold assessment company with over 25 combined years in the industry, Shamrock Mold Inspections brings a comprehensive knowledge of building construction and how water damage can affect your home.