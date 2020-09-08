Shamrock Offers Mold Remediation Delray Beach Residents Can Trust After Hurricane Water Damage

Delray Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- The mold remediation Palm Beach County residents need now—during and after hurricane season—is available through Shamrock Mold Inspections with affordable abatement services that will restore the health of a home.



After damage caused by a hurricane or tropical storm, most homeowners are faced with a daunting cleanup task. But what they may not realized is that the water damage, exacerbated by rising humidity levels, may have triggered the growth of mildew inside their house. From floorboards to attics, behind appliances or beneath tiles, this bacteria may be harmful. Even minimal amount of water exposure is enough to start fungal growth, sometimes within 24 hours. Most health and environmental organizations recommend that residents do not remove mildew on their own. This is a job for experts who understand how to assess and remove mildew from both surfaces and the air.



"If you're not sure if the stain on the ceiling or the discolored tile by the refrigerator is something to worry about, pick up the phone and give us a call. We're here to help," says Sean Toffey, senior inspector.



For mold remediation Delray Beach residents have entrusted Shamrock because the team understands the seriousness of this health concern and employs only licensed and highly trained professionals to evaluate the problem and recommend a comprehensive abatement plan. With cutting-edge equipment for surface sampling with specialized tape and air sampling through treated pumps, technicians carefully remove physical samples that are tested in a third-party laboratory. We are able to determine not only the type of mildew present but concentration levels, as well. Turnaround time is fast and, if necessary, we will create a detailed plan of action to safely remove all mildew from a home that, if left untreated, could cause residents undue medical conditions such as headaches, runny nose, respiratory ailments and fatigue. Visit us at https://shamrockmoldinspections.com today for affordable services and let us make the health of your home our #1 priority.



About Shamrock

With 25 years' collective experience, Shamrock employs a licensed and fully insured team of abatement specialists who are trained in mildew diagnosis and removal. From top to bottom, no home or commercial building is beyond our capability. We understand water damage, the risks it poses to your home and your health and offer cutting-edge surface and air sampling to evaluate problems before making comprehensive removal plans. Based in southern Florida, we serve the area with pride and can make abatement affordable for our customers. We guarantee 100% customer satisfaction and are open 7 days a week. For more information on any of our services and to request a quote, call us at 561-271-7684, or email us directly at info@shamock.com.