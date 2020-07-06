Shanberg, Stafford and Bartz LLP Offers Legal Assistance for Lawsuits Related to Employment Law

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Shanberg, Stafford and Bartz LLP provide legal presentation services to individuals and clients throughout California. They focus on business and employment law. The firm's lawyers are highly skilled and have a lot of experience in matters ranging from sexual harassment and discrimination to protection of one's property rights. Their staff members are highly committed and aim to ensure the best results for their clients professionally.



Offering insight on how to file a retaliation complaint, the company spokesperson stated, "retaliation occurs when an employer illegally punishes an employee for reporting an illegal activity such as discrimination. Examples of unlawful retaliation involve a decrease in pay, failure to be promoted, intervening to protect other employees, and termination. One should communicate to his employer about the incident once he has been retaliated. If the employer lacks a reason for retaliation, one should hire a labor lawyer who will help him/her to file the complaint. For a retaliation claim to be successful, one should prove he/she was engaging in a protected activity and that the employer's action resulted from one's activity."



Shanberg, Stafford and Bartz LLP offers clients an opportunity to find class action attorneys in California. Their attorneys provide the best representation and advocacy in representing their clients in class actions around the country. These attorneys are highly experienced in handling cases related to class actions in both the employment context and in consumer protection cases. Employment class actions involve unpaid overtime, missed meal, unpaid minimum wages, disability discrimination claims, and leaves of absence. Consumer protection class action includes areas such as false advertising, data breaches, defective products, unfair competition, and hidden fees.



Offering insight into if one needs a lawyer for his/ her discrimination case, the company spokesperson said, "The anti-discrimination laws ensure one's rights are protected if he/she faces discrimination. If one can prove discrimination happened, one should seek labor lawyers who will offer a good legal representation and determine a positive outcome. Employment discrimination is when an employee is mistreated due to various reasons such as age, religion, gender, disability, harassment, pregnancy, national origin, and many more."



Clients can hire plaintiff employment attorneys from Shanberg, Stafford and Bartz LLP. Their plaintiff employment attorneys fight for the rights of employees who are treated unfairly and unlawfully in the workplace. The firm's lawyers offer every individual client attention and aim to resolve matters as soon as possible. Plaintiff employment law matters include overtime claims, retaliation, and accommodations for a disability, health, and safety, privacy, wrongful termination, unpaid meal, and many more.



Clients who want to find labor lawyers in Orange County Ca rely on Shanberg, Stafford and Bartz LLP for legal help. The firm's lawyers are dedicated to providing strong advocacy in employment laws, consumer protection, business matters, class action, personal injury, employee discrimination, wrongful termination, and many more.