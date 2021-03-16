Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP: A Top Labor and Employment Firm, Provides the Services of Adept Lawyers in Orange County

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a labor and employment law firm based in Newport Beach, California, to serve businesses and employees. The firm's lawyers specialize in employment law, class action lawsuits, consumer protection law, business litigation, and personal injury. They offer strong advocacy in these aspects, defending the rights of their clients passionately. More so, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP's lawyers are competent and aggressive when it comes to legal representation. Thus, their legal services are offered to various businesses, which include new ventures and medium-sized corporations with about 100 employees.



Responding to a query, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP's spokesperson commented, "We have our office in Orange County, California, with labor attorneys who are well-versed in matters involving employment law, wrongful termination, business cases, employee discrimination lawsuits, and so forth. As a leading labor and employment law firm, we ensure our lawyers communicate well and consistently with our clients all through their cases. For cases involving consumer protection, class action, TCPA, personal injury, among others, our legal services are fully available!"



Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP's lawyers are widely experienced in representing employers and workers in several types of discrimination claims. Even as California employers are permitted to terminate the employment contract of their workers at will, workers cannot get fired for doing the right thing or for an illegitimate cause. At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, their attorneys are capable of dealing with various employment lawsuits such as employee leave and benefits, sexual harassment, wage and hour disputes, and more. Thus, workers or employees in California in need of the services of a labor employment attorney can contact Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP.



The spokesperson further added, "Our labor employment lawyers at Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, offer legal representation to various kinds of employees such as hourly-waged earners, high-powered sales representatives, and executives. We offer legal counsel to employees who have been treated unfairly at their workplace. We are a firm devoted to defending the rights of our clients in every way possible".



Furthermore, at Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, their lawyers are prompt in reviewing lawsuits and suggesting an effective plan for their clients. Not only are their services available to people in Orange County cities like Huntington Beach, but also in cities such as Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, and Santa Ana. The firm also offers services to people in cities of Southern California such as Los Angeles, Long Beach, among others. Employees and employers in the aforementioned cities in need of the services of a top employment law firm in Toronto can get in touch with Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP.



Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is leading employment, labor, business disputes, and consumer protection law firm in Orange County, California. Their trial attorneys are well-versed and experienced in cases of employment law involving harassment and discrimination as a result of religion, age, race, gender, pregnancy, among others. Employees in search of the best employment attorney in Orange County can consider reaching out to Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP for their services.



