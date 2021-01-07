Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP: An Employment Law Firm Providing Legal Assistance to Workers Who Experience Wrongful Termination in Orange County

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2021 -- Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is the top labor, business disputes, consumer protection, and employment law firm that is based in Orange County, California. Their attorneys have more than 40 years of experience in business and labor lawsuits. Additionally, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP practice areas cover class-action lawsuits, as well as employment law, consumer protection law, TCPA, business litigation, and personal injury. Through their experienced, responsive, and aggressive attorneys, businesses and workers have access to confident and self-assured legal ?counsel throughout California.



Discrimination claims in California can be filed with the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) or with USA Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). State law usually favors the employees than federal law, particularly claims of sexual harassment or disability discrimination. California is an at-will state that makes it possible for employers to dismiss their workers for virtually any reason or for nothing at all. Even at that, employees cannot just get sacked from work for an unlawful reason or for putting their legal rights to use under the law. Hence, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP represents the victims of sexual harassment and other forms of wrongful termination and employment discrimination. Their wrongful termination attorneys possess a great deal of experience in these practice areas. Thus, workers who need the services of a wrongful termination attorney in Orange County can get in touch with Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP's attorneys.



The spokesperson further added, "At our law firm, our labor employment attorneys represent many workers ranging from hourly wage earners to high-powered salespeople and executives. We provide aggressive advocacy for employees that have received unjust treatment. Thus, we are committed to fighting for the rights of our clients. We deal in plaintiff employment law Orange County matters like wrongful termination, overtime claims, unpaid meal and rest break claims, harassment and discrimination due to race, national origin, gender, pregnancy, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) claims, Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) claims California, California Family Rights Act (CFRA) claims, health and safety, and workplace testing".



SSFirm's wrongful termination attorneys are vastly knowledgable in lawsuits that have to do with sexual harassment, wrongful termination, wage and hour disputes, employee leave and benefits, discrimination due to a medical condition or disability, and more.



