Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP Is Providing Legal Representation in Southern California

Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP offers high-quality legal representation for Southern California clients. They have a team of highly skilled lawyers who have extensive experience in various legal matters, such as sexual harassment and many more issues. The firm's attorneys are committed to being strong and aggressive advocates to obtain the best results for their clients. The law firm strives to offer professional, timely, and cost-effective services to its clients.



Responding to a query, if one needs a labor lawyer, the company spokesperson stated, "The law protects individuals from unlawful actions by their employers. Most employers believe employees are powerless. During a serious employment dispute, individuals should not be intimidated by their employers. Both the federal and state laws protect one from such action. To win an employment lawsuit, one needs to hire a qualified labor lawyer. The attorneys know the information needed, how to obtain it, and how to use fair tactics to win the case. They have the experience and resources to handle such cases."



Hire a car accident lawyer in Newport Beach, CA, from Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP. The firm provides a vast range of legal services to its clients. They customize their services to give their clients the individual attention they need and deserve. With the firm's car accident lawyers, clients can recover compensation for a severe personal injury caused by someone else's negligence. The law firm offers representation in personal injury matters involving brain injury, bus accidents, and many more events. They work closely with their clients in every case.



Speaking about workplace retaliation, the company spokesperson said, "Retaliation occurs when an employer illegally punishes an employee for reporting an illegal activity such as discrimination. It can take many forms, and some examples of unlawful Retaliation include failure to be promoted, decreased pay, and many more issues. To win a retaliation lawsuit, individuals must prove they were engaged in protected activity, and the employer's action resulted from the activity."



Over the years, more mental and physical disabilities are being protected under California's FEHA than ADA. FEHA provides California employees with protection not available under federal law. It requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation promptly for disabled employees. Clients can find disability discrimination attorneys in Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP. The firm's attorneys can explain how FEHA affects employees and employers in matters related to discrimination in the workplace. They offer legal advice in various cases involving firings or layoffs based on race, disability, whistleblowing, different treatment for people with cancer, and many more issues.



About Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP

Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP offers clients the opportunity to hire the best class action attorneys in California. They have a team of experienced class action lawyers who provide excellent representation and advocacy representing consumers and employees in class actions. The firm is also experienced in defending companies in both the employment context and in consumer protection cases.