Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP Offers Legal Assistance for Cases Related to Employment Law Orange County

Every worker has rights that should be protected or safeguarded. Employment law regulates and determines the relationship that occurs between employers and employees. It defines the obligations employers can expect from employees, what employers can ask employees to do, as well as employees' rights at the workplace. Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, a law firm in Orange County, Newport, offers Employment Law services to clients that need to resolve employment-based injustices.



Answering a query, the spokesperson of the law firm said, "Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, located in Newport Beach, California, helps employees who are treated unfairly and unlawfully in the workplace, including those who are the victims of wrongful termination, sexual harassment and other forms of workplace discrimination. Our labor employment attorneys represent a broad spectrum of employees, from hourly wage earners to high-powered salespeople and executives. Our law firm offers aggressive advocacy for workers who are mistreated; we are dedicated to fighting for our client's rights."



Some of the plaintiff employment law matters handled at Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP include: Overtime claims, unpaid meal and rest break claims, wrongful termination, harassment and discrimination based on race, national origin, gender, pregnancy, religion, disability, age or sexual orientation, retaliation, health and safety, privacy rights and accommodations for a disability. They have the best employment attorney in Orange County in their employ, with these Employment Attorneys saddled with the responsibility of addressing injustice.



The spokesperson added, "We take pride in being personally responsive to our clients and giving them the attention they deserve. Every aspect of every case we work on is handled by one of our partners. Whether we are assisting a business in a dispute involving trade secrets or helping an individual who is the victim of sexual harassment at work, we are thorough and aggressive in our representation, and we fight at every step along the way to prevail for the people we serve. If you feel you have been treated unfairly and unlawfully at work, please contact Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP."



At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, their lawyers are dedicated to providing strong advocacy in business matters, employment law, consumer protection, class action, TCPA, personal injury, wrongful termination, employee discrimination cases and more. Their attorneys work directly with clients throughout, making sure to be candid at all times, offering an assessment of clients' needs and rights at the outset, and then determining the course of action that is best suited to meet their needs. What is done at Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is that they review client's legal matters and recommend a practical course of action. To know about employment law in Orange County, clients can inquire at Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP.



Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a law firm based in Newport Beach, California, which offers high-quality legal representation and exceptional personal service to clients. People who need to hire job harassment lawyers can do so at Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP.