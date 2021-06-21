Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP Provides Focused and Effective Legal Representation

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a law firm comprised of professional attorneys dedicated to representing employees in wrongful termination and various employment law cases. They are known for providing aggressive advocacy and personal service. The law firm's lawyers are skilled at protecting employees' rights, holding employers accountable, and fighting on behalf of their clients in California courts.



The company spokesperson said, "It's challenging to bring up a sex discrimination claim because no one may be able to grasp what one's employer had in mind or their intent in any action they took. For this reason, one needs to have circumstantial evidence to prove that, indeed, their employer had ill intent. For instance, if one's employer never mentioned that he or she doesn't like promoting female employees, this would be direct discrimination and easy to prove. However, such comments are rare. So, one will have to prove that the adverse action was taken against them because they are men or women. Having an employment lawyer would greatly help explain to the jury how their employer made them suffer. For legal advice and representation, clients can contact us."



Are they looking for a wrongful termination attorney in Orange County? At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, their unlawful termination lawyers have significant experience in this area of wrongful termination and know how to help. They are passionately dedicated to justice in the workplace and holding employers accountable for their mistreatment of employees under California law. The law firm always places the needs of their clients first and is dedicated to making sure they receive the maximum compensation owed. With them, clients are assured of not settling for pennies on the dollar. They exclusively help California employees recover money from their employers.



Offering insight on how one can prove sex discrimination, the company spokesperson said, "Typically, any proof depends on the facts and circumstances surrounding each case. For example, in a sex discrimination case, one may be required to prove that they belonged to a protected class. Their employer promoted other employees with whom they shared the same qualifications. Also, they will need to prove that their employer advertised a position and hired someone who is not in their protected class. All in all, one core thing for any proof is that it always boils down to the employer's intent when exercising sex discrimination."



Success in employment cases requires skilled representation by the best lawyers. At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, they have the best employment lawyers who have recovered millions in settlements on behalf of their clients. Their lawyers offer aggressive advocacy and are dedicated to fighting for their clients' rights. In addition, they usually work hard to keep costs low to maximize compensation for their clients. Clients are guaranteed to get personalized attention from their dedicated team of professional lawyers with the law firm. So, to hire top wrongful termination lawyers in Orange County, CA, clients should consider contacting the law firm.



