Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP Provides Legal Assistance and Advice on Personal Injury Lawsuits

Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a business litigation and counseling law firm comprised of experienced attorneys with backgrounds in both litigation and transactional matters. They have experience in all aspects of commercial litigation, including contract disputes, trade secret protection, labor and employment law, product defect litigation, and real estate matters. Their clients range from sole proprietors to small local businesses to medium-sized corporations and represent a variety of different industries. They provide their clients with quality service in a cost-effective manner.



"At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, our experienced attorneys are dedicated to providing strong advocacy. We are also frank and honest with our clients at all times," said the company spokesperson. "Right from the outset, we offer an assessment of our clients' needs and rights and then work together with them to determine the course of action that is best suited to meet their needs. Our attorneys take pride in being personally responsive to our clients and in giving them the attention they deserve. Every aspect of every case our law firm accepts is handled by one of our partners."



Being involved in a car accident in California is more than unexpected. It can turn the victim's entire world upside down. Medical expenses missed work, property damage, and pain cause a lot of stress for the victims and their families. Victims in need of legal representation and advice on personal injury lawsuits can contact a car accident lawyer in Newport Beach, CA, from Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP. With more than 40 years of experience, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP focus is to assist accident victims and their families to get compensated.



"At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, we are experienced in defending employers and companies in class actions in both the employment context and in consumer protection cases," commented the company spokesperson. " Our prospective clients can meet the class action lawsuit lawyers from our firm who also litigate on behalf of consumers, employees, small businesses, or any other identifiable group whose legal claims have enough in common to support a motion for certification as a class. Our class action attorneys in California can pursue these claims on a class action basis to represent all of the affected individuals in one lawsuit. This will enable us to pursue justice for all claimants at once, many of who may not pursue their claims because the special damages are not large enough to warrant an individual claim."



Whether the clients are the employees or employers, lawyers at Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz represent clients in a range of matters, including wrongful discharge, overtime disputes, and severance negotiations as well as wage and hour disputes, wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment and more. They also assist with a range of other employment law services, including counseling on human resource matters, developing personnel policies, drafting employee handbooks, advising officers and directors, and negotiating and drafting employment contracts.



About Shanberg, Stafford &Bartz LLP

The law firm prides itself on its over 40 years of experience and knowledge in employment law in Orange County, the lawyers at Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP represent employers and management in litigation involving all areas of employment law.