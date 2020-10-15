Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP Provides Legal Counsel for Consumer Protection in California

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a firm based in Newport Beach that offers legal services to various clients and businesses. Their primary practice areas include employment law, class action lawsuits, intellectual property, personal injury, and many more. The firm has a team of experienced lawyers who offer personalized services to their clients. They take immense pride in being one of the law firms where lawyers work directly with their clients throughout.



Speaking about sexual harassment at the workplace, the company spokespersons said, "Many individuals continue to suffer from sexual harassment at the hands of their colleagues. One needs to address sexual harassment since the issue may worsen as time goes by. It may also result in one being wrongfully terminated even after being sexually harassed. If one is threatened by an employer because he or she raised a concern about sexual harassment, he or she should consider seeking the services of a wrongful termination lawyer. Clients are advised to gather evidence related to sexual harassment in order to be in a better position to win their case."



Are they looking for class action attorneys in California? Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP has highly skilled class action attorneys who provide excellent representation to their clients. They are experienced in defending employers in class actions in both consumer protection cases and in the employment context. The firm can pursue legal claims on a class action basis to represent several clients in one lawsuit. While handling a case, the firm's lawyers work closely with clients to determine the best strategy to defend or resolve litigation.



Speaking about personal injury, the company spokesperson said, "Our firm is committed to providing high-quality legal representation and exceptional personal services to our clients. We offer representation in personal injury matters involving brain injury, spinal cord injury, car accidents, pedestrian accidents, premises liability, wrongful death, and many more. For any inquiry about personal injury practice, clients can contact our firm."



Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP offers clients the opportunity to hire a consumer class action lawsuits attorney. They help clients confront corporate wrongdoing and obtain fair compensation for all those who were harmed. The firm represents clients in various consumer protection actions for matters such as false advertising, hidden or undisclosed fees, defective products, and many more. They take pride in giving clients the attention they deserve. The firm serves clients living in Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Santa Ana, Huntington Beach, Long Beach, Los Angeles, and many more.



Find disability discrimination attorneys in California from Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP. The firm has some of the best lawyers in California. Their attorneys help clients learn about the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA). The firm represents clients in various kinds of discrimination, including unequal pay for equal work, denial of promotion based on race, age or sex, whistleblowing, and many more.



