Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP Provides Top Work Harassment Attorneys to Employees and Employers in California

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a trusted law firm that specializes in providing legal aid to workers and businesses in various locations in California. The firm's office is, however, located in Orange County. Their attorneys counsel and represent clients in class action, business litigations, personal injury, employment laws, and consumer protection laws. More so, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP offers representation for retaliation claims. Their lawyers are committed to ensuring every one of their clients receives the legal support they require.



In response to a query, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP's spokesperson commented, "We are a reputable law firm, and we are among the leading labor and employment law firms in our area. Our attorneys work closely with our clients every step of the way. This is to ensure that they do not miss out on any detail about their cases. Our labor attorneys in Orange County, CA, consider it a duty and an obligation to provide strong advocacy to every client, be it a case involving employment law, wrongful termination, TCPA, consumer protection, class action, personal injury, employee discrimination lawsuits, among others, they are ever prepared!".



At workplaces, several employees are sometimes dismissed as a result of a severe health condition or disability. In such matters as this and matters involving wrongful termination in every sense, Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP provides employees with legal support. Their lawyers are well-trained at helping employees who were dismissed from their workplace for complaining or reporting about an unfriendly work environment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and so forth. They also help resolve issues regarding wage and hour disputes, employee leave, and benefits. Thus, employees or employers in need of a top employment law firm can consider reaching out to Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP.



The spokesperson further added, "An example of unlawful dismissal is when an employer sacks a worker because of his or her physical or mental disability, age, sex, race, nationality, or pregnancy; things which by the law are of no threat. Besides, a worker is allowed to request compensation from his/her employer for being sacked for legitimately going for medical leave, retaliation as a result of harassment or any unlawful activity in the workplace".



At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, their legal services are provided with the best strategies put in place to ensure employees and employers alike are well-supported and defended. The firm also represents employers in California in matters that deal with harassment, retaliation, and discrimination claims tendered before Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and before the Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). Thus, employees and employers searching for the best work harassment attorney can contact Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP.



About Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP

Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP (SSFirm) is a leading consumer protection, employment, business disputes, and labor law firm. They provide aggressive legal counsel and support to clients. With dedicated and well-trained lawyers, the firm offers its services in various cities of Orange County, such as Santa Ana, Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, and Costa Mesa. They also provide their services to clients in Long Beach, Los Angeles, and Southern California.



Contact Information:



Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP



5031 Birch Street,

Newport Beach, CA 92660

Phone: 800 519 9810

Fax: 949 205 7144

Web: https://www.ssfirm.com/