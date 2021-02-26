Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP Provides Uncompromising Personal Service

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP is a law firm representing employees who have been subject to unlawful treatment by their employers. They also provide employers with guidance and counseling in employment law. Their lawyers always work endlessly to ensure that their clients receive individualized attention. They maintain an exceptional reputation for client satisfaction by making themselves available to their clients during every step of their case.



The company spokesperson said, "As a consumer, one has the right to sue a company if he or she have relied on false advertising. Usually, any misleading information results in too many consumers relying on fake information and purchasing the goods or service. If one has bought a product after relying on misleading information, they can join other individuals who have suffered the same injuries to get compensated. To make a recovery easier, they should consider hiring a class action lawsuit lawyer who knows the laws prohibiting all types of false advertising. At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, they have the right class action lawyers seeking compensation for all claimants of false advertising. Their class action lawyers can evaluate their case and determine the best path forward to obtain a recovery."



Hire labor employment attorney from Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP. They have the best employment lawyers for everyone. Their lawyers have represented a broad spectrum of employees, from hourly wage earners to high-powered salespeople and executives. They offer zealous advocacy for employees who their employers mistreated. The law firm has recovered millions in verdicts and settlements on behalf of employees. Workplace fairness is their passion. Besides, their employment lawyers know how to file lawsuits and exert tremendous pressure on the employer, but they can automatically increase the value of a client's case. Contact the law firm for a free case evaluation with one of their experienced employment law attorneys.



Offering insight on the steps, one should take after a wrongful termination due to sexual harassment; the company spokesperson said, "Some employers wrongfully terminate their employees after they raise complaints. To those who have filed a sexual harassment complaint and their employer threatened them or fires them, California has laws that protect them. Here are steps one should take after a wrongful termination due to sexual harassment. Individuals should gather all the relevant evidence to sexual harassment and the reason why they were terminated. Seek help from a qualified wrongful termination lawyer for advice and representation. Afterwards, file a wrongful termination claim."



Employment law in Orange County protects all those employees who their employers have mistreated. At Shanberg, Stafford & Bartz LLP, provide comprehensive employment law services to its clients. They believe in taking an aggressive but reasonable approach to employment cases. The law firm understands that employment laws are complex and confusing, which is why they make sure that each client understands the intricacies of their case. To learn more about the law firm, clients can contact them.



