Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP Offering Experienced Job Discrimination and Labor Lawyers in Orange County Ca

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2020 -- Every individual or labor used in the workplace needs to be treated fairly as it contributes to the productivity of the company, workplace or firm as a whole. However, there are certain organizations that would go against the employment and housing act just for their own selfish interest, thereby depriving their workforce of needed protection and package according to the federal law. To curb this, different bills were signed into law, expanding protection for workers that get disabled or injured under the California's Fair employment and Housing Act (FEHA); which was signed in the year 2000 by Gove Gray Davis. But these workers would need the help of an individual or firm who practise law to advise, counsel and represent the clients on the alleged discrimination. Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP offers advice and counselling on how to follow up with such cases.



Answering a query on what Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP does, Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP's Spokesperson commented, '' Every labor attorney at our firm represents a broad spectrum of employees, from daily wage earners to high-powered sales personnel and organization executives. The sole aim of our law employment firm is to stand up for workers who are treated unfairly and also educate workers on their rights. We handle different employment matters that have to do with wrongful termination, retaliation, health and safety, privacy rights, workplace testing, harassment and discrimination based on race, Americans and Disabilities Act claims, unpaid meal and rest break claims.''



Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP offers counsel and legal representation to workers looking for job discrimination lawyer who can help them resolve matters as soon as possible so they can move on with their lives.



The Spokesperson further added, '' Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP envisions a world where workers can get justice for whatever form of discrimination they face, either it is wrongful discharge, overtime disputes, wrongful termination, harassment, wage and hour dispute and so on. To make this a reality, at Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP, we only employ the services of experienced employment lawyers who are readily available to help our clients seek for their rights. Here at Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP our lawyers are dedicated to providing strong advocacy and to fighting for our clients. ''



Besides being an employment law firm, Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP also practice in areas such as business formation and transactions, business litigation, intellectual property, personal injury, Class action California etc. They are a one-stop firm to get the best labor lawyers in Orange County Ca. As a firm that is on a mission to help workers get their rights, Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP still renders its services to workers who need it even with the restriction in movement going on around the world. Through the internet, people at Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP are available 24/7 to offer counsel and representation services to workers.



About Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP

Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP is an employment law firm that helps employees or workers who are treated unlawfully and deprived of their right in the workplace. Hence, workers looking to hire plaintiff employment attorney can reach out to Shanberg, Stanfford & Bartz LLP.



