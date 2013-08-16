Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Shandong Airlines Co., Ltd. (200152) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Shandong Airlines Co., Ltd. (200152) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Shandong Airlines Co., Ltd.' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Shandong Airlines Co., Ltd. (Shandong Airlines) is a provider of air transportation services in China. The company provides air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It operates on more than 110 flight routes through a fleet of 46 aircraft, comprising Boeing B737s and CRJ-200s. Furthermore, it operates 1,400 flights connecting more than 60 large and medium-sized cities in China, Taipei, Hong Kong, China and Japan. The airline hubs of the company are located in Jinan, Qingdao, Yantai, Chongqing, Xiamen and Beijing. The company operates as a subsidiary of Shandong Airlines Group Co. Ltd. (SDA). Shandong Airlines is headquartered in Jinan, China.



Companies Mentioned



Shandong Airlines Co., Ltd.



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